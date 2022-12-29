Purdue at Iowa: Free Live Stream Women’s College Basketball – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

This season, 12th-ranked Iowa (10-3) is the Caitlin Clark show again as the dynamic do-it-all playmaker is putting up some of the best numbers in Women’s college basketball again for the third straight season. The Hawkeyes continue early Big Ten Conference play against their rivals in Purdue (10-2), who is off to a great start to its season, having won five of its last six games, only falling to a tough 20th-ranked Maryland team in the final seconds. This will make for a great test for the Cyclones and Clark as they try to push for a national championship for the first time in school history.

