Purdue at Iowa: Free Live Stream Women’s College Basketball – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

This season, 12th-ranked Iowa (10-3) is the Caitlin Clark show again as the dynamic do-it-all playmaker is putting up some of the best numbers in Women’s college basketball again for the third straight season. The Hawkeyes continue early Big Ten Conference play against their rivals in Purdue (10-2), who is off to a great start to its season, having won five of its last six games, only falling to a tough 20th-ranked Maryland team in the final seconds. This will make for a great test for the Cyclones and Clark as they try to push for a national championship for the first time in school history.

How to Watch Purdue at Iowa today:

Game Date: December 29, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 pm ET

TV channel: Big Ten Network

This season, Clark is back at it again averaging 27.0 points, 7.7 rebounds, 7.1 assists and 2.0 steals per game as the most complete player in Women’s college basketball.

With two straight seasons of elite individual play, but falling short in the NCAA tournament, Clark has her eyes on the Final Four.

The Cyclones have made one Final Four in school history back in 1993, making it 30 years since they have made waves in Women’s college basketball. At her current pace, if Clark plays all four years healthy for the Cyclones, she will also threaten the all-time scoring record for Women’s college basketball.

On the other side, the Boilermakers are led by senior Lasha Petree with 17.8 points and 3.9 rebounds per game.

