Punjab Khed Mela : Curtains down on state-level Championship in Ludhiana

The state-level Championship for handball, judo, softball and basketball, which were being held in Ludhiana under the Punjab Khed Mela, came to a close on Saturday with the participation of over 6,000 players witnessed from October 15 to 22.

In the summit Clash of Women’s basketball for the 21-40 category, while Sangrur clinched the gold medal, Ludhiana won the silver medal and the Patiala team won the bronze.

Both men’s and women’s teams representing Amritsar clinched the gold medal in the final matches of softball for the 21-40 category. In the semi-final matches of Women’s handball, SAS Nagar and Amritsar secured their spot in the final round. Teams of SAS Nagar and Ludhiana emerged victorious in the semi-finals of men’s handball beating Roopnagar and Jalandhar, respectively.

In the quarter-final matches, the teams of Ropar and Mansa won the matches beating Sangrur and Kapurthala, respectively.

Three players representing Ludhiana in the different judo weight classes brought Laurels to the district in the state-level Championship for the 21-40 category.

Gurpartap Singh in -60kg, Nitin in -66 and Kirti Raj in -90 weight class won gold medals. Other players who won the gold in judo (men) for the 21-40 category are Ramandeep Singh(Amritsar) in -73kg, Bhupesh Sharma (Gurdaspur) in -81kg, Mandeep Singh (Amritsar) in -100kg and Vishal Kumar in +100kg category.

Results of other matches were being compiled at the time of filing this report.

State-level Championship under the Khedan Vatan Punjab Diyan is being held in nine districts of the state, Saturday being the last day of games in Ludhiana. The matches were held at Guru Nanak Stadium Ludhiana, Multipurpose hall and GSSS Punjab Agricultural University here.

Winning players in the U-14, U-17, U-21 and 21-40 age categories will receive ₹10,000 for the first position, ₹7,000 for the second and ₹5,000 for the third position, along with certificates.