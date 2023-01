Pune thrash Kolhapur to clinch men’s and women’s hockey gold, Thane teams win table tennis golds

Pune, January 8: Pune’s men and women thumped their Kolhapur Counterparts to clinch both the hockey gold medals here on Sunday in the Maharashtra State Olympic Games 2023. The Pune men’s team pumped in 14 goals while the Women’s team rode on Utkarsha Kale’s four goals to trounce Kolhapur 6-0 . The Kolhapur men could manage to score only one goal. Nanded got the better of Jalgaon 2-1 in the men’s Bronze medal match while Aurangabad hammered Satara 12-0 to finish third.

Men’s hockey winners |

Thane wins TT gold

In the table tennis competition, being held in the indoor hall of the Balewadi Sports Complex, Thane claimed both the Men’s and Women’s team titles. Nashik’s Sayali Wani claimed the Women’s Singles gold medal with a 4-2 win over teammate Tanisha Kotecha. In the team events, Thane men defeated TSTTA 3-0 for the gold while the Women’s team beat Nagpur by an identical margin. Richa Mirchandani and Ananya Basak of TSTTA got the better of Shruti Amrute and Shreya Deshpande 3-2 in the Women’s Doubles final.

Mumbai in men’s kabaddi final

Meanwhile, in Baramati, Mumbai Suburb will take on Mumbai City in the men’s kabaddi final. The former walloped Washim 65-26 while Mumbai City beat Nashik 55-42 in the semi-finals. Pune avoided a repeat of the men’s final in the women’s category by defeating Mumbai City 61-25 in the first semi-finals. They will now face Mumbai Suburb, who beat Kolhapur 42-31.

RESULTS

GYMNASTICS

I went: Trampoline: 1. Adarsh ​​Bhoir (Thane) 2. Ayush Muley (Thane) 3. Shrirang Lokhande (SAI).

FOOTBALL

Men’s Bronze medal match: Mumbai 4 (Mandeep Singh, Denzil Mascarenhas, Arfat Ansari, Zaid Ansari) beat Nagpur 0.

HANDBALL

Men’s handball final: Sangli beat Nagpur 36-31

Women’s handball final: 1. Kolhapur beat Nagpur 34-29.

HOCKEY

Men’s final: Pune 14 (Taleb Shah 3, Gufran Shaikh 3, Satish Patil 2, Athrava Kamble 2, Harish Shindgi (1), Dhairyashil Jadhav (1), Pranav Mane (1), Rohan Patil (1) bt Kolhapur: 1 (Avadhoot Patil ( 1)

Men’s Bronze medal match: Nanded: 2 (Arun Metkar, Rajendra Nagnur) bt Jalgaon: 1 (Akbar Pathan)

Women’s hockey final: Pune 6 (Utkarsha Kale 4, Prajkta Mane, Durge Shinde) beat Kolhapur 0.

Bronze medal match: Aurangabad 12 (Bhagshree Shinde 5, Vishka Salve 2, Kirti Dhope 2, Gauri Mukane 2, Shalini Sakurre) beat Satara 0.

KABBADI

Men’s semi-finals: Mumbai Suburbs beat Washim 65-26; Mumbai City beat Nashik 55-42.

Women’s semi-finals: Pune beat Mumbai City 61-25; Mumbai Suburbs beat Kolhapur 42-31.

NETBALL

I went: 1. Pune 2. Gondia 3. Chandrapur.

Women: 1. Bhandara 2. Gondia 3. Chandrapur.

SEPAK TAKRAW

GO

Team event: 1. Nagpur 2. Wardha 3. Nanded, Gondia.

Regular event: 1. Wardha 2. Nagpur 3. Nanded, Jalgaon

Double event: 1. Nagpur 2. Wardha 3. Nanded, Jalgaon

WOMEN

Team event: 1. Solapur 2. Nashik 3. Nanded, Nagpur

Regular event: 1. Solapur 2. Satara 3. Nanded, Nagpur

Double event: 1. Solapur 2. Satara 3. Nagpur, Nanded

Quad events: 1. Solapur 2. Satara 3. Nashik, Nanded

TABLE TENNIS

Men’s team finals: Thane beat TSTTA 3-1 (Siddesh Pande beat Reagan Albuquerque 13-11, 5-11, 7/11, 11-9, 11-4; Deepit Patil beat Chinmaya Somaiya 11-5, 6-11, 9-11, 15 -13, 12-10; Udit Sachdev lost to Jash Modi 5-11, 5-11, 3-11; Deepit Patil beat Reagan Albuquerque 11-6, 8-11, 11-2, 7-11, 11-6)

Women’s doubles final: Risha Mirchandani / Anannya Basak (TSTTA) beat Shruti Amrute / Shreya Deshpande (Thane) 10-12, 13-11, 4-11, 11-9, 13-11.

Women’s singles final: Sayali Wani (Nashik) beat Taneesha Kotecha (Nashik) 12-10, 10-12, 4-11, 11-3, 11-7, 11-8.

Women’s Team finals: Thane beat Nagpur 3-0: Shreya Deshpande beat Jennifer Varghese 11-8, 15-13, 6-11, 11-7; Shruti Amrute beat Ishika Umate 11-8, 11-2, 10-12, 11-5; Poonam Yadav beat Ananya Sakalkale 11-9, 12-10, 5-11, 3-11, 12-10.

TAEKWONDO

Go

Under-74 kgs: 1. Tanvir Raje (Mumbai) 2. Suraj Kumbhar (Kolhapur 3. Akbar Shaikh (Satara), Raj Deokar (Nashik)

Under-87 kgs: 1. Ajay Gaikwad (Mumbai Suburb) 2. Bhushan Gunjal (Raigad) 3. Yuvraj Lokhande (Ahmednagar), Sahil Pawar (Satara).

Above-87 kgs: 1. Shabad Qureshi (Mumbai) 2. Aseemsingh Sodi (Mumbai Suburb) 3, Anil Todkar (Ahmednagar), Vicky Vasav (Solapur).

TRIATHLON

Mixed Relay: 1. Nagpur (Anagh Wankhede, Sanjana Joshi, Angad Ingalekar, Senha Joshi) 2. Pune (Kaushik Malandkar, Siddhi Dhanawade, Parth Mirage, Manasi Mohite) 3. Nashik (Bhrath Kuthe, Divya Marne, Anuj Ugle, Anuja Ugle)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper’s PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)