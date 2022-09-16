Pundit makes five-goal score Prediction for Tottenham vs Leicester City – Spurs Web

Chris Sutton has backed Son Heung-min to open his account in front of goal for the season against Leicester City on Saturday.

Tottenham head into the Clash on Saturday on the back of their first defeat in all competitions since April, with Sporting Lisbon taking all three points on Tuesday courtesy of two stoppage-time goals.

According to reports, Antonio Conte ‘tore into’ his Squad in the away dressing room at the Jose Alvalade Stadium (Daily Mail), and the players will certainly be looking to respond against the Foxes.

Conte also has a decision to make in terms of his starting eleven, with the Italian choosing to leave Dejan Kulusevski on the bench for the last three games despite Son’s poor form.

Sutton believes that the game against Leicester might be the perfect opportunity for the South Korean to get up and running for the season, given the Foxes’ defensive debts.

The former Celtic man backed Tottenham to thrash Brendan Rodgers’ men on Saturday.

He told BBC Sport about the clash: “Tottenham only suffered their first defeat of the season against Sporting Lisbon on Tuesday but I have to say that I don’t think their performances have always been as good as their results in the past few weeks.

“Spurs haven’t always clicked, which is something for their manager Antonio Conte to think about, but they should still make short work of Leicester even if they don’t play well this time too.

“The Foxes have got plenty of firepower themselves, but their problem is clearly defensively – they always look like they are going to concede goals.

“I’ve kept Spurs striker Son Heung-min in my Fantasy team because this looks like a good game for him to get off the mark this season – so it will be my fault if that doesn’t happen. Prediction: 4-1.”

Spurs Web Opinion

I suspect Conte does not want to drop Son as he feels that will only further dent the forward’s confidence. So, if Kulusevski does start on Saturday, it will likely be instead of Richarlison. On the back of the disappointing result on Tuesday, I certainly expect a response from the players against Leicester.