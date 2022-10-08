Pumpkin Patch Houston 2022 – 15 Best Pumpkin Patches & Farms

Pumpkin patches in and around Houston are the ideal way for everyone to enjoy the fall season and all of its fun activities! There are a number of great places around Houston where you can discover how pumpkins are cultivated, taste pumpkin-flavored foods, and even take Instagram-worthy photos!

However, with so many options, deciding which is the right place to go to for your family can be confusing. So, if you find yourself searching “best pumpkin patch near me” then you are not alone! We’ve compiled a list of different pumpkin patches in Houston and surrounding areas. Some of these can become fun day trips to nearby farms. With corn mazes, evening pumpkin strolls, hayrides, petting zoos, and of course, plenty of pumpkin patch photo ops, these locations truly deck themselves out for Fall!

Read on to find the best Houston pumpkin patch to visit during Fall 2022!

Pumpkin Patch Houston 2022 – Pumpkin Patches & Farms in H-town

MDUMC – Pumpkin Fest

You should enjoy the arrival of fall at MDUMC! Kids can trick-or-treat from 5 to 6 PM, and then there will be an open Houston Tx pumpkin patch (with proceeds going to youth missions), dinner, activities, games, and more. Additionally, there are hayrides, pumpkin painting, a petting zoo, fall treats and a bake sale, games for kids, bingo, live music, and many other activities.

Timings: 23rd October from 5 pm – 7 pm

Located At: 12955 Memorial Dr, Houston, TX 77079, United States

LUMC – Pumpkin Patch & Fundraiser

Family at Lakewood UMC, happy October! On October 5th from 4-6 PM, they will be Unloading #pumpkins! Pizza will be served, and everyone is welcome. It was among the best pumpkin patch in Houston Tx 2021! Buy some locally crafted baked goods and crafts, snap pictures, play yard games, and bring a pumpkin pal (or twelve) home.

When: 6th – 31st October | Monday – Friday: 12 pm – 7 pm | Saturday: 10 am – 7 pm | Sunday: 11 am – 7 pm

Where: 11330 Louetta Rd, Houston, TX 77070, United States

St. Philip’s United Methodist Church – Pumpkin Patch

Happy fall! It’s time to sell some pumpkins to raise money for the preschool, SP Kids, SP Youth, and Missions. They really need your assistance since managing a pumpkin patch all month long requires a church-wide effort. You must register to work in the patch if you haven’t already. One of our top Picks for the Houston area pumpkin patch!

From: 5th – 31st October :- | Friday: 2 pm – 7 pm | Saturday & Sunday: 10 am – 7 pm | Monday & Tuesday: Closed

Location: 5501 Beechnut St, Houston, TX 77096, United States

St. Andrew—Pumpkin Patch

Visit the iconic St. Andrew’s Pumpkin Patch in Pearland. They’ll deliver pumpkins to the Houston region for the 24th consecutive year in 2022. They take great satisfaction in being a fantastic family-friendly location. Go there to choose the ideal pumpkin, snap pictures, and spend time with your family.

When: 24th September – 31st October :- | Monday – Thursday: 12 pm – 8 pm | Friday – Sunday: 10 am – 8 pm

Where: 2535 E Broadway St, Pearland, TX 77581, United States

Pumpkin Patch Houston 2022 – Pumpkin patches in nearby areas of Katy, Cypress & more!

Cypress United Methodist Church

Pumpkins are on the way! Schedule the days for pumpkin Unloading on your calendar. Bring everyone, including your friends and student groups. Volunteer for assistance. If you can’t unload, join them; they need help Distributing water and snacks.

Timings: 7th – 31 October from 10 am – 7 pm

Located At: 13403 Cypress North Houston Rd, Cypress, TX 77429, United States

Pumpkin Patches Near Houston

Halter Inc.

Halter Pumpkin Patch has been ranked as the seventh-best pumpkin patch in Houston for the past ten years, and “The Little Couple” even filmed an episode there. Beautiful trees totally encircle this place. The Haunted Trail has been extended to provide more spooky fun.

From: All weekends all through October from 12 pm – 5 pm

Location: 17410 Clay Rd, Houston, TX 77084, United States

The Jersey Barnyard

Make the experience of collecting pumpkins one your family will never forget. You also get the option for Pumpkin Painting every Saturday 10 am – 12 pm. Free pumpkin painting is offered when a pumpkin is purchased.

When: Last week of September and all through October

Where: 3117 TX-159, La Grange, TX 78945, United States

Old MacDonald’s Farm

Fall is quickly approaching, which means that the pumpkin patch at Old McDonald’s Farm will be open once more. Bring the whole family and pay them a visit as they celebrate the Onset of the new season. Enjoy the usual array of Fantastic activities, including our train rides, pony rides, and petting zoo.

Timings: 17th September – 30th October from 1 pm – 6 pm

Located At: 3203 Farm to Market 1960 Rd E, Humble, TX 77338, United States

Old Time Christmas Tree Farm

Take the whole family to one of Houston’s Best Pumpkin Patches for a fun-filled weekend! With the shady picnic areas, indulge in some BBQ, shaved ice, and funnel cakes. Make some amazing family and pet portraits that you can cherish for a lifetime.

From: All through October on Fridays: 4 pm – 7 pm, and Saturdays and Sundays: 10 am – 7 pm

Location: 7632 Spring Cypress Rd, Spring, TX 77379, United States

Pumpkin Patches Near Houston

Asbury United Methodist Church

Asbury United Methodist Church has held an annual Pumpkin Patch to raise money for local, national, and international Missions every year since 1993. They provide freshly baked pumpkin bread in addition to a variety of pumpkins for carving, decorating, and baking. Bring the kids, and your camera, to Asbury’s Pumpkin Patch!

From: 27th September – 31st October from 11 am – 7 pm

Location: 5354 Space Center Blvd, Pasadena, TX 77505, United States

Heritage Baptist Church

Mark your calendars! The time for our annual Pumpkin Fest is almost approaching! There are going to be a lot of exciting things right from games, a bounce house, crafts, and more!

Timings: 8th October from 1 pm – 4 pm

Located At: 2223 FM 1092 Rd, Missouri City, TX 77459, United States

Blessington Farms

An excellent family Adventure featuring a variety of fall-themed activities like hayrides, huge slides, Barrel train rides, pedal cars, and animal interactions with camels, Baby Doll lambs, goats, and more. All activities, with the exception of gemstone mining, bird feeding, and camel feeding, are included in the admission price.

When: 17th September – 20th November from 9 am – 4 pm

Where: 510 Chisolm Trail, Wallis, TX 77485, United States

7 Acre Wood

It’s a fantastic location to check out, especially when the pumpkin patches are open. Visit the western play town, petting zoo, zip line, horseshoes, large playground, Giant sandbox, and more. Healthy family fun that kids love!

Timings: All October :- | Monday – Saturday: 9 am – 5 pm | Sunday: 12 pm – 5 pm

Located At: 4401 N Frazier St, Conroe, TX 77303, United States

Froberg’s Farm

The Poole Family cordially invites you to P-6 Farms for a wonderful family day! P-6 is the ideal location if you’re looking for somewhere to spend your days. Everyone will find something to enjoy here between the farm products, flower fields, pumpkin patches, farm activities, animals, and a whole lot more.

From: 1st October – 6th November on Saturdays and Sundays: 7 am – 10 pm

Location: 3601 Hwy 6, Alvin, TX 77511, United States

Katy First United Methodist Church

All sales are much appreciated and contribute directly to the youth ministry. Check out the days and hours given for a chance to sell some pumpkins with your friends, family, or small group. It’s among the most popular Pumpkin Patches in Katy Tx.

Timings: 1st – 31st October from 10 am – 6 pm

Located At: 5601 5th St, Katy, TX 77493, United States

So, which Pumpkin Patch Houston do you plan on visiting this Fall season? Let us know in the comments section below.

