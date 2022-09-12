Pumpkin Palooza and Arts Festival Reading and Holiday Market at Goggleworks!

In this Sponsored post, Goggleworks, the Reading community arts center announces its Fall Holiday activities including the pumpkin-themed Pumpkin Palooza and the 10th annual Arts Festival Reading and Holiday Market, taking place on the Goggleworks campus.

Finally, something that felt like a real summer! We all had the amazing opportunity to get out and be creative, curious, and explore together again. From dance and draw at First Fridays, watercolor spray Booth at ReadingPride, and live Demos and interactives at Art on the Ave, you joined GoggleWorks and found exciting new experiences to interact with art. But don’t stop there. While the nights are getting longer and the days are starting to cool off, that doesn’t mean the fun has to end. GoggleWorks is excited to keep inviting you to join us in celebrating two of our most beloved autumnal events.

Kicking off autumn, GoggleWorks will be hosting the 8th annual Pumpkin Palooza, which will take place on Sunday, October 9th from 12-3pm. This family friendly event is free and will be held outdoors on GoggleWorks’ campus. Keep a keen eye on our social media in the two weeks leading up to Pumpkin Palooza for a chance to participate in a community pumpkin hunt! Using Instagram clues to locate small businesses around the community, discover your own pumpkin treasure.

It’s October 9th, come out and celebrate all things pumpkin! Browse the handblown glass pumpkin patch, including the limited edition 2022 pumpkins, for a new addition to your collection, or if you’re feeling more hands-on, you can register for the make-your-own pumpkin workshops in hot glass, fused glass, flameworking, and metals. Other experiences Awaiting you at Pumpkin Palooza feature a handmade pumpkin hunt on the grounds of GoggleWorks, cider tasting, food trucks, live music, kids activities, artist alley, and the ever popular gourd slingshot! So grab your favorite shopping buddy, your special someone, or your pumpkin loving kiddos and help GoggleWorks welcome in the season of the pumpkin!

Beyond Pumpkin Palooza, the 10th annual Arts Festival Reading and Holiday Market opens the handmade shopping season the first weekend in December on Saturday the 3rd and Sunday the 4th from 10am-5pm. Arts Festival Reading and Holiday Market is the premier destination for all of your handcrafted holiday needs from some of the country’s finest artists, artisans, and craftspeople. The two-day event sprawls over the GoggleWorks campus and features numerous exhibiting artists as well as 35 juried studio artists across multiple floors. You can also sample delicious locally sourced food, enjoy live multi-media artist demonstrations, live music, and performances. Invite your friends to try their hand at art making with a guided workshop in the hot glass, fused glass, or flameworking studios. Arts Festival Reading and Holiday Market is your one stop shop to make one-of-a-kind Memories with your loved ones and Transform your holiday season with unique interactions with art!