Pumpkin Bowling? Try it Out at Pine Ridge Acres Fall Festival

We are fortunate to live in a state that boats beautiful seasons all year round. No matter what time of year it is, there is always something exciting going on in Maine.

With the fall season comes local fairs, gorgeous leaf-peeping, and fresh cider at local farm stands. One local farm in particular is making sure everyone makes the best of this fall season with a Fall Festival every single weekend.

Pine Ridge Acres Farm Community Fall Festival

Located in Cumberland, Pine Ridge Acres family farm is hosting a Community Fall Festival from September 16 – October 31. You have access to their crazy line-up of activities every single weekend from 10 am to 6 pm on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays leading up to Halloween.

Their big finale will be the day of Halloween!

So, what does a Community Fall Festival entail? A little bit of everything! The farm has a custom-designed 5-acre corn maze with two difficulty levels, PYO pumpkins and sunflowers, a petting zoo, duck races, “steer’ roping, cornhole, Giant jumping pillow, hay rides, a hay pyramid for kids, pumpkin bowling, pumpkin tetherball, and pumpkin basketball. Phew, I am out of breath.

It probably would have been easier to list what they don’t have.

This is fall family fun for everyone and there’s something for all ages. I also can’t forget to mention that there are food trucks and of course their farm store you’ll want to grab some cider from.

There are so many exciting things happening around town for the fall season and this is another one to add to your list! They had me at “petting zoo” but sold me at “pumpkin basketball”.

