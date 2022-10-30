Puma TRC Blaze Court Basketball Shoes Resemble Jazz Paper Cups

No era is without its societal issues. But most adults can agree that the 1990s were an enjoyable time. The Carefree attitudes of the times were evident everywhere you looked. Bright colors and big logos help define an opulent decade.

As millennials have grown older, they often pine for the days of visiting Blockbuster or thumbing through catalogs. While there is no going back in time, Puma has been adept at hitting consumers with products that invoke a strong sense of nostalgia.

The German company re-entered the performance basketball shoe market in 2018 and has continuously made splashy moves. In addition to signing top players in the NBA and WNBA, Puma has created fresh new designs accompanied by fun marketing campaigns.

While most brands have embraced minimalist designs with muted colors, Puma has zagged in the opposite direction. There is no more obvious example than one of its new basketball shoes.

TRC Blaze Court

The TRC Blaze Court in the ‘Puma White-Deep Aqua’ colorway. Cougar

Currently, there are 11 colorways of the TRC Blaze Court available on Puma’s website. However, the ‘Puma White-Deep Aqua’ colorway embodies much of the ethos of the 1990s. Fans can purchase the shoes in adult sizes for $120.

The shoe is not a part of any official collaboration, but it is seemingly an homage to the beloved paper cups of the 1990s. The ‘Jazz’ cups were ubiquitous and have enjoyed a recent resurgence in popularity online.

Of course, the shoes also offer excellent performance capabilities on the hardwood. According to Puma, the Lightweight shoes offer ProFoam+ technology through the midsole for instant cushioning. Pebax foam is included at the heel for enhanced comfort and responsiveness.

We at FanNation Kicks have to commend Puma for always developing exciting ideas. Share your thoughts on the 90s-era shoes with us on Twitter. In the meantime, we will work on finding a boombox and acid-washed jeans.

