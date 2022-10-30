Puma TRC Blaze Court Basketball Shoes Resemble Jazz Paper Cups

No era is without its societal issues. But most adults can agree that the 1990s were an enjoyable time. The Carefree attitudes of the times were evident everywhere you looked. Bright colors and big logos help define an opulent decade.

As millennials have grown older, they often pine for the days of visiting Blockbuster or thumbing through catalogs. While there is no going back in time, Puma has been adept at hitting consumers with products that invoke a strong sense of nostalgia.

