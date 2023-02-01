Puma Golf Releases new Ignite Elevate golf shoe

Puma Golf has been a leader in golf footwear and they are making Strides in 2023 early with the release of their new Ignite Elevate golf shoe.

This Elevate shoe will be an addition to the already popular Ignite family by Puma. The shoe has been designed to add additional comfort, functionality and stability into the spikeless shoe.

Puma has utilized Ignite Foam in the midsole which provides energy return as you walk or swing. The EXOShell design that combines engineered mesh uppers with TPU Film fused underneath aids in stability while adding waterproof performance.

Puma’s Pwrsaddle technology uses a Lightweight TPU Saddle to make the shoe durable and comfortable. The new Ignite Elevate shoe also features concentric traction that helps with grip on any surface.

“Our goal while designing and developing the Ignite Elevate was to provide superior performance, comfort, and styling in a spikeless shoe,” said Andrew Lawson, Senior PLM Footwear, Puma Golf. “The proven technologies we’ve applied to the design guarantees the new Ignite Elevate will raise anyone’s game.”

Ignite Elevate is available in seven colorways in medium and wide widths.

Puma Ignite Elevate – From $129.99