Pulisic Returns and Pepi up front: How the USMNT could line up against Saudi Arabia

We already know two starters in Pulisic and Pepi.

The decision to start the former makes sense after he was held out of the last game as a precaution due to an ever so slight knock. The latter, though, is the big one considering where he sits on the depth chart.

Pepi’s club form will play a massive part, but so too will how he performs in this camp.

And what way to give him a real chance than to start him with some of the USMNT’s top attackers? Facing a Saudi Arabia team likely to play a bit more defensively, Pepi will have the creativity around him to show that he can still put himself in a position to finish.

The No. 9 position remains a question, and this game won’t answer everything, but it could show whether Pepi should remain in the conversation going forward or if Jesus Ferreira, Josh Sargent and, perhaps, Jordan Pefok are the Strikers on the way to Qatar.

It may sound somewhat counterintuitive, but aside from those two, Berhalter may want to start something close to the same XI that lost to Japan.

The lineup against Japan featured plenty of players that should start in Qatar and, by and large, they all fell flat. This game against Saudi Arabia gives them a chance to rectify that while also building some much-needed chemistry following a performance that lacked any sort of flow.

Still, there should be some changes.

The obvious one is in goal, where Matt Turner has done more than enough to seal his spot in camp. Knowing that, Sean Johnson or Ethan Horvath should start as they battled for that third goalkeeper spot.

And, in defense, Walker Zimmerman should start again, even after a bad outing, but Aaron Long, the one who started alongside him, should not. Give Mark McKenzie or Erik Palmer-Brown a runout to see how they fit as they, like the rest of the centerbacks, look to make a statement before the roster is selected.