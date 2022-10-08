Pulisic has lift-off & please don’t write off Mount: Chelsea winners, Losers and ratings

Christian Pulisic:

What a moment for Pulisic.

Frustrated for so long under Thomas Tuchel, he got his first start under Graham Potter and he made it count.

Yes, he wasted a couple of presentable opportunities in the first half in particular, but you can forgive the rustiness, given his lack of game time.

His jinking run and composed finish added Chelsea’s second goal at what was a crucial time and it was undoubtedly the highlight of the game.

That was his first goal for club or country since May and he’ll be hoping he’s now done enough to start in Milan for Tuesday night’s Pivotal Champions League showdown.

Cesar Azpilicueta:

Given Reece James’s performance against AC Milan last time out, Chelsea fans could’ve been forgiven for raising an eyebrow or two at Azpilicueta’s inclusion here.

Still, Potter’s decision to rest the England international ahead of the trip to the San Siro paid off as the Spaniard impressed over the 90 minutes, creating three chances in the first half that should have led to at least a goal.

He’ll probably drop out of the XI on Tuesday night, but Potter will know he can rely on his Captain whenever he needs him – and he will need him again in what will be a grueling 2022-23 campaign.

Mason Mount:

It’s been a relatively subdued start to the 2022-23 season for Mount, having failed to find the net for the Blues thus far and seeing his place in Gareth Southgate’s England team come into question.

He went some way to answering his critics against Wolves, however, as he claimed two assists and was generally one of Chelsea’s best players.

His finishing was a little wayward but he created more chances (five) than any other player during his time on the pitch and his gorgeous assist for Kai Havertz’s opener was a particular highlight.

Write him off at your peril.