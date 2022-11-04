Pulaski soccer falls in state semifinal

By Greg Bates

SPORTS EDITOR

The Pulaski boys’ soccer team got behind early and could never rebound, falling to Whitefish Bay 4-2 in a Division 2 state semifinal on Thursday at Uihlein Soccer Park in Milwaukee.

The Red Raiders, the No. 4 seed, gave up a goal just 1:39 into the game to top-seeded Whitefish Bay — which played in the state title game last season — and it scored a second goal via a penalty kick at 18:34. That put Pulaski behind the eight-ball right away, 2-0.

“We obviously battled until the end, but it wasn’t the start that we expected, allowing them to score in the first couple of minutes,” Pulaski Coach Jeff Schneider said. “We felt like the longer that we could keep it 0-0, they might start feeling the pressure of being back down at a state and trying to get back to that Championship game and maybe they would play a little bit more anxious. Once they scored that, they were able to take a deep breath and all settle in and that really made it difficult for us.”

Pulaski, playing in its first state tournament since 2014, rebounded after going down two goals. Just 40 seconds after Whitefish Bay’s goal, the Red Raiders got a free kick near midfield. Dylan Carley got the assist as Corbin Tackmier headed it into the net at 19:14.

“It felt like it was 1-1 and that did give us a lot of confidence in that particular portion of the game,” Schneider said. “Any time you can put a goal in at the state tournament, it gets people excited.”

Whitefish Bay, ranked No. 2 in the final regular-season Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association poll, scored a pair of goals right before Halftime at 33:41 and 36:47 to put No. 9-ranked Pulaski in a 4-1 hole.

It was a deflating turn of events for the Red Raiders.

“I think that was probably the turning point in the game were those two late goals in the first half, because we felt like after we scored we had some moment there and we were creating some not super good chances, but at least moving the ball around and putting some pressure on their defense,” Schneider

said. “Some unforced errors and some uncharacteristic mistakes from our guys and they were able to tuck two in and so deflating is probably the right word. It’s a tough way to end the half, but I thought we otherwise played pretty well.”

Pulaski (18-5-2) pressed late in the game as Chase Ambrosius scored unassisted at 76:18. However, Whitefish Bay (19-1-4) advanced and will try for its eighth state title.

Whitefish Bay outshot Pulaski 23-5 as Mason Baker picked up nine saves for the Red Raiders. Pulaski played without its leading scorer from the season, Ryan Drafz. The senior was dealing with a knee injury and hurt his other knee during practice leading up to state. Schneider fears it’s an ACL.

Drafz was a part of 16 Seniors on the Red Raiders’ squad.

“We will miss that group,” Schneider said. “They had a really good run — two Sectional Finals and then an appearance at state.

“We will certainly miss them, but I will say we have a number of younger players in our sophomore class right now that are very, very talented. I wouldn’t be surprised to see Pulaski soccer knocking on the door or down at that (state semifinal) game again in a couple years.”

It was a special season for Pulaski and Schneider was glad his guys got over the hump to make it to state.

“I think getting to state is a special thing for this group and the fact that we’ve been close these past couple years, we talk about that opportunity and getting there,” Schneider said. “Playing down there was a little bit of an unknown for us, but the concept of it and the reality of it is something that Pulaski soccer’s used to. Getting down there and putting it together this year, it kind of capped off what turned out to be actually a really special season some of these guys will remember forever.”