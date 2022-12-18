“Puffing on the Biggest Cigar I’ve Ever Seen” – Soccer Legend David Beckham Details the First Time He Saw NBA Icon Michael Jordan

David Beckham is an icon of soccer, with a distinguished career, impressive skills, and a brilliant look. The star player started his career with Manchester United. In 2007, David Beckham became the first European player to sign with an MLS club. He stayed with the LA Galaxy for 5 years and played 98 matches for the team. Beckham had a big fan base back in his days with Manchester United, however, there are few sports personalities that he is a fan of. One of the most prominent names on that list is the soccer legend Michael Jordan.

David Beckham talked about his admiration towards Jordan and discussed Moments related to him multiple times in his autobiography. He released his autobiography titled ‘both feet on the ground’ in 2003.

David Beckham in this book has also talked about the misconception Europeans have about the Popularity of soccer in the United States. He described how he would see kids playing soccer in parks, schools, and colleges everywhere in the USA.

David Beckham talks about Michael Jordan

While talking about meeting his hero, Jordan, for the first time, he described how he was fanboying over the ensemble of stars Michael Jordan had with him.

Mentioning the incident he wrote, “Dave was starting to mock me for being a face at this expensive London restaurant when we looked across the room and saw Our Man at the same time… Michael Jordan, sitting in the corner, puffing on the biggest cigar I’d ever seen in my life. ‘Look. Look who he’s with.’ One of my all-time Heroes was there at his table, chatting with Madonna, the pop star Ricky Martin, and Tom Ford, who was head of Gucci at the time. I don’t think Dave or I touched any of our food. We were sitting staring across at him.“

FUSSBALL WM 2022 Spiel um Platz 3 Kroatien – Morocco 17.12.2022 WM-Botschafter David Beckham England auf der VIP Tribuene des Khalifa International Stadion *** FOOTBALL World Cup 2022 Match for 3rd place Croatia Morocco 17 12 2022 World Cup Ambassador David Beckham England is the VIP Tribune of the Khalifa International Stadium

According to him, Michael Jordan also noticed and congratulated him. They wrote, “… Next thing we knew, a bottle of Champagne arrived at our table. It was a little while after Brooklyn was born and this was Congratulations from Michael Jordan and Madonna.“

Beckham wore the number 23 like his Idol

David Beckham started his senior career at Manchester United and wore jersey number 7. However, years later, when he moved to Real Madrid, his number was already taken by none other than CR7. David Beckham then decided to wear the number 23, which is also the number of his idol, Michael Jordan.

It is safe to say that the basketball legend has a big impact on the soccer legend. To this day, Beckham can’t stop talking about how much he admires Michael Jordan. There is something overwhelming about mega stars, like him being a fan of somebody else.