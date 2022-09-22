Puff Johnson named as 2022-2023 breakout player

Mar 25, 2022; Philadelphia, PA, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Puff Johnson (14) shoots against the UCLA Bruins in the first half in the semifinals of the East regional of the men’s college basketball NCAA Tournament at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Heading into the 2022-2023 season, rising junior Donovan “Puff” Johnson is viewed as a breakout player for the UNC basketball program.

There is plenty of hype surrounding the UNC basketball program, as they are fresh off a run to the National Championship game just a few months ago.

Heading into the new season, the Tar Heels are aiming towards redemption, as most of the team’s key contributors return to the mix. One of those players returning is rising junior Donovan “Puff” Johnson, who could be in line for a breakout season.

Jon Rothstein of College Hoops Today named his 20 breakout players for the 2022-2023 season. Johnson made the list, as his impressive play in the NCAA Tournament has Rothstein believing that he’s ready to take on an even bigger role for the Tar Heels.

Puff Johnson, North Carolina: America caught a glimpse of what Johnson was capable of in last season’s national title game, as he tallied 11 points and six rebounds in 18 minutes against Kansas. The 6-8 forward oozes potential and should allow Hubert Davis to expand his bench. Johnson has the talent to be a key third piece in North Carolina’s frontcourt alongside both Armando Bacot and Northwestern transfer Pete Nance.

Johnson is an important piece to this year’s roster, as he will likely be used in various roles off the bench. Even though he likely won’t be among the starters, expect to see a lot of Puff Johnson on the court for the UNC basketball program this season.

The Tar Heels are set to begin the 2022-2023 season on November 7, as they’ll host UNCW at the Dean Smith Center in Chapel Hill, North Carolina.

