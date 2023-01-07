Puff Johnson, D’Marco Dunn fill in for Pete Nance

CHAPEL HILL — North Carolina basketball Coach Hubert Davis wants the Tar Heels to have a Deeper bench this season.

But as Davis has said time and again, it’s up to his reserves to make the most of the minutes they receive.

In Saturday’s 81-64 win against Notre Dame, junior Puff Johnson and sophomore D’Marco Dunn took advantage of their opportunity, combining to score 18 of UNC’s 22 bench points.

“For us to be the best team for us to become, we have to have depth and we have to have guys that can come off the bench and give us consistent minutes,” Davis said.

“The cool thing about our team, it can come in many different directions. Today was Puff and D’Marco, the other night it was Justin (McKoy) and Jalen (Washington). The next day it could be Dontrez (Styles) and Tyler (Nickel).

“As I’ve said before, I’m an opportunity coach; you will always get a chance with me. Plain and simple, period, the end. I just cannot guarantee you when, where, how, the manner in which. When your number is called, you have to be ready. We have a team that, when their number is called, they’ll be ready to perform.”

UNC’s trio of Caleb Love (18 points), Armando Bacot (21 points, 13 rebounds) and RJ Davis (13 points) continued to lead the way for the Tar Heels (11-5, 3-2 ACC) against Notre Dame, but Hubert Davis’ Squad received a boost from the reserves with Pete Nance sidelined.

Johnson scored a season-high 11 points, making four of his five shots – including three 3-pointers – in 22 minutes against the Fighting Irish (8-8, 0-5 ACC). They also snagged six rebounds.

“I feel like we just stay ready … we just try to stay ready each and every game,” Johnson said.

“That’s always been our thing. Whenever your number’s called, you just gotta go out there and perform to the best of your ability and do what Coach (Davis) says.”

Johnson’s second-half dunk over Notre Dame’s Cormac Ryan fired up the Smith Center crowd and the Tar Heels. After the play, Ryan appeared to kick Johnson and was tagged with a flagrant 2 foul and ejected.

Dunn, a former star at Westover High School in Fayetteville, scored seven points in 17 minutes off the bench. He made both of his shots, including a 3-pointer, and knocked down two free throws.

“I think if the bench can bring that all season, we’re gonna be a really tough team to compete with,” Dunn said.

“Hopefully, we can keep it up.”

After being sidelined for five games because of a broken hand, Dunn returned in the loss at Pitt on Dec. 30. His energy was noticeable in the first half against Notre Dame as he skied for an Offensive rebound and putback.

“Just fresh legs,” he said with a smile. “I’ve been out for a little bit. I’ve been trying to get back in my groove, so anyway I can contribute, I’m gonna do it.”

It’s something Hubert Davis hopes to see more of moving forward.

“I thought they were fantastic,” Davis said of his reserves.

“One of the things that we talk about that we just need, we need energy – consistent energy – and consistent production coming off the bench. I thought Puff was really good, D’Marco, Jalen, Justin.

“Whoever came off the bench, I thought they brought energy, they brought life – solid plays on both ends of the floor. That’s what we need. They played extremely well today and I’m really proud of them.”

Staff Writer Rodd Baxley can be reached at [email protected] or @RoddBaxley on Twitter.