Puff Johnson a breakout candidate for the Tar Heels

Heading into his junior season, Puff Johnson may have the opportunity to have a breakout season for the UNC Basketball.

There might not be a more interesting player on the UNC Basketball roster than Puff Johnson. The junior guard enters a season looking for more playing time and a bigger role with the team. The journey has been interesting since joining the team. Fair or unfair, many fans likely expected Puff to step in and play just like his older brother and former Tar Heel Cameron Johnson.

Johnson’s freshman campaign was interrupted on a few occasions with Covid Protocols and a sprained toe that kept him out of the final 15 games of the season.

2021-2022 Season In Review

Entering the 2021-2022 season, the belief was that Puff would take that next step forward and be healthy to contribute. His three-point shooting would be welcomed by new Coach Hubert Davis. Unfortunately, Johnson missed the first 15 games due to a hip flexor and sprained right ankle. Once they returned, there was a ramp up and the “Iron Five” had already been taking a majority of the minutes. Not getting extended playing time kept Johnson from taking that next big step forward.

Then the 2022 NCAA tournament happened.

When the Tar Heels needed a spark in their unbelievable tournament run, it was Johnson who stepped up and delivered on both ends of the floor. His length, rebounding, and hustle gave the starters a few minutes here or there. His three-point shooting spread the floor. Who can forget that he played so hard in the Championship game that he became physically ill on the court.

Johnson played so hard and with so much energy that he was literally exhausted and physically ill. Just another incredible example of how hard the players were playing in the season’s final game.

For the season, Johnson averaged 3.1 points and two rebounds per game over 24 games played.

What to Expect in 2022-2023

So what can we expect in 2022-2023? That is a great question.

The truth is it might be a little troubling that Johnson has been held out of the Live Action event and the exhibition against Johnson C Smith. These could just be precautions but he has been listed as having right knee soreness.

Assuming these are just precautions and not a lingering injury, I believe there is a chance that Puff could be one of the key subs off the bench. As previously mentioned, his length is disruptive. His rebounding is effective and his ability to stretch the floor fits the new Tar Heel style of basketball. At 6-foot-8, Johnson can play the two, three, and four positions. Based on what we saw in the tournament, the belief is that Johnson will give his all when given minutes.

The question is, will he have a run of good health and find that same groove heading into his junior campaign?

Bold Prediction

My bold prediction is that Puff will have a healthy and strong junior season. He will give strong minutes when Armando Bacot goes to the bench and Pete Nance slides to the center position. I actually believe he could be the sixth or seventh man in a rotation at various positions depending on how Coach Davis rotates the guards.

Ultimately, he just needs health and minutes.

Check out our previously released 2022-2023 UNC basketball player previews below:

| Biscuit Boys | Tyler Nickel | Seth Trimble | Jalen Washington | Will Shaver | D’Marco Dunn | Dontrez Styles | RJ Davis |

Follow us @KeepingItHeel on Twitter and like our fan page on Facebook for continued coverage of UNC basketball news, views, and updates.