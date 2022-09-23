Pueblo West and Noah Wagner both take second at the 4A Boys Golf tourney

Pueblo West and Noah Wagner both take second at the 4A Boys Golf tourney

Despite wet and cloudy conditions at Walking Stick Golf Course Thursday, Pueblo Athletes had some outstanding performances during the 2022 CHSAA 4A Boys Golf Region 1 tournament.

Leading the field locally was Pueblo West High School, which had the tournament’s second overall individual finisher and also finished second as a team.

The Cyclones will have all four of their top golfers advance to the state tournament after Thursday’s finish. The team notched a final score of 237, just two strokes off first-place finisher Falcon High School, and its top golfer Noah Wagner finished second overall behind Falcon’s Reese Knox.

Wagner, Knox and Zane Aiken of Ponderosa finished in a three-way tie after 18 holes and had to compete in a playoff to determine the overall winner.

Pueblo County's Niko Cozzetto watches his ball approach the hole on the 13th green during the Region 1 Class 4A boys golf tournament at Walking Stick on Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022.

More:Here are the top Pueblo prep boys Golfers to watch for 2022

After the first extra hole, Wagner and Knox remained tied and were forced to play a second hole to determine the winner. Knox would eventually take the top spot over Wagner with an eagle over Wagner’s birdie, beating him by a single stroke.

“The course was definitely playing tough today,” Wagner said. “It was Windy out there with a little Breeze the whole day and the Pins were tough. I kind of got off to a slow start with a plus-one on the front nine and then I ended up flipping it around and playing well. I just had a tough finish but I mean that’s how the game goes, that’s golf.”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button