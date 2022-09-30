Pueblo County’s Olivia Nesbit works hard to achieve her Ultimate goal

Being labeled a workaholic is sometimes a negative thing. For Pueblo County’s Olivia Nesbit, it’s a compliment.

The sophomore softball pitcher is excelling this year for the Hornets and is hoping to one day play at the highest level.

Nesbit started playing softball at a young age primarily because her older brother played baseball. She would often go to his games and see how much fun he was having. She wanted to be a part of that.

“I just decided that’s something I wanted to do,” Nesbit said. “Then my first Coach asked me if I wanted to become a pitcher and here I am.”

Nesbit was a natural at the sport and has only grown more comfortable with the game.

“It was the only sport that I felt comfortable in and I became good at it because of the work I put in,” Nesbit said. “It just kind of stuck with me ever since.”

