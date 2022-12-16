Pueblo County purchases lot adjacent to Sangre de Cristo Arts Center

Years after a restaurant closed on a lot sandwiched between Interstate 25 and Santa Fe Avenue in downtown Pueblo, Pueblo County purchased the lot for the Sangre de Cristo Arts Center.

County Commissioners voted to approve the deal Thursday.

Andy Sanchez, the interim CEO of the arts center, said the center has been looking at the property for a while and that the deal was a “long time coming.”

The Rojas Mexican restaurant that had been located at 126 E. Fourth St. closed four years ago, according to the owner. Another location of the restaurant continues to operate in Pueblo West.

The county collaborated with local real estate agent Jami Baker Orr to craft the deal for the land.

Baker Orr did not respond to a request for comment prior to the Chieftain’s print deadline.

