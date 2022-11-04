Publishing Startup Illumination Arts Group Announces New Novel for 2022

BALTIMORE, MD / ACCESSWIRE / November 3, 2022 / New Publishing company Illumination Arts Group (IAG) is pleased to announce the release of its first novel. The pre order campaign will allow customers to reserve a copy of The Roar of the Dragon Abyss is Book 1 of the Rex Tremendae Series, an allegorical fantasy/science fiction work. IAG will officially launch as a Publishing company in the fall of 2022 and is preparing to accept submissions from Emerging Writers with the plan to release five new novels by 2024.

The Kickstarter campaign allows readers to obtain advance copies of the novel, as well as various rewards depending upon tier. These include signed copies of the novel, a limited edition hardcover version, and exclusive T-shirts with unique concept art with the brand’s tagline, We Believe in the Storytellers of Tomorrow.

IAG has also announced the launch of a local writing program initiative that combines publishing potential with community outreach. Starting in the fall of 2022, IAG will open opportunities to a local detention center with the goal of encouraging creativity as a healing method. IAG will consider work for publication for interested individuals who participate in the program.

Along with this, IAG is planning a similar initiative to connect with the local refugee community by seeking non-profit partnership and offering writing services to this community. In addition, IAG’s team has a burden for those who have suffered homelessness, and will offer its services to those recently homeless, those facing potential homelessness, and those currently living in Transitional housing.

Founder KC Dakin founded IAG with the mission statement of reaching those who may not otherwise have access to writing tools or publication platforms, as well as the goal of changing the way Writers and Publishing companies connect and communicate. “We seek to actively Disrupt and Redefine the status quo of publisher/creator relations,” Dakin shares. “At IAG, we have very different contracts for our creatives, and we want to change the way all similar companies handle contracts.” IAG is working to create an industry-wide change in the nature of contracts, altering the contract process to Empower Writers and allow them to set term limits on Publisher ownership, making the author the Ultimate owner of their own work. “We are not attempting to be the change, but instead a sedimentary part of a different direction.”

Dakin feels that the new community Outreach programs through IAG will not only help to grow the company, but will establish the startup in the local community. “We’re looking to create a safe space for creatives, both online and locally,” he says. “Our mission is to discover creative individuals and foster their work, allowing them to contribute to the advancement of the social fabric.”

Dakin’s vision for IAG is based upon the need for reform in artist-corporate relations. “Our Writer contracts are unique,” he states. “They Empower the creatives and allow them to retain ownership over their work.” IAG also actively seeks out creatives, also something unusual for the publishing industry. “I have so much hope, for our industry, creators and artists, and the future of artistic expression,” he says. “I believe in who we are and who we are capable of becoming. I have so much hope.”

Illumination Arts Group is a Publishing company with the unique vision to seek out writers, artists, and storytellers. The company also participates in neighborhood outreach with programs that introduce writing as therapy. The first novel is available for pre-order via Kickstarter.

