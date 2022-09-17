Publishers make up key issues during the annual Digiday golf outing

Now that fall has firmly set in we can look back to Digiday’s second annual golf outing, held at Galloping Hill Golf Course in Kenilworth, NJ, and attended by more than 150 Publishing executives, to hear how they were thinking about some of the major issues and Trends that are shaping their industry and the media economy in general in the second half of the year and into 2023.

Interviewed between holes in the shadow of the clubhouse by Digiday editor-in-chief Jim Cooper, the execs — Andrew Martonik, editor-in-chief, Digital Trends; Jonathan Penn, head of programmatic sales and agency development, Recurrent Ventures; Katie Pillich, svp, revenue operations and analytics, The Daily Beast; Anna Rosa Barangan, partnerships manager, The Washington Post; Chris Ryan, vp, programmatic sales, Insider Inc.; Ariscielle Novicio, head of technology and svp, New York Post— discussed Google’s latest third-party cookie deprecation delay, important data capabilities that must be more fully embraced, the future of targeting and the state of the media economy as talk of recession swirls.