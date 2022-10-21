Public Arts Midland, Creative 360 ​​host short film showcase

Midland Daily News


On Tuesday, Nov. 1, a Short Film Showcase featuring the work of Great Lakes Bay area Filmmakers will take place at the Creative 360 ​​Bayliss Street Gallery. (Photo provided)

On Tuesday, Nov. 1, a Short Film Showcase featuring the work of Great Lakes Bay area Filmmakers will take place at the Creative 360 ​​Bayliss Street Gallery. (Photo provided)

On Tuesday, Nov. 1, a Short Film Showcase featuring the work of Great Lakes Bay area Filmmakers will take place at the Creative 360 ​​Bayliss Street Gallery. The event is sponsored by Public Arts Midland, an initiative of the Midland Area Community Foundation, and co-sponsored by Creative 360 ​​as part of the arts center’s year-long Celebration of Voices project funded by the National Endowment for the Arts.

The free event will run 6-7:30 pm Among the work shown will be that of Professor Jeff Vande Zande of the Delta College English Department and his Delta College students. Vande Zande has been making short films since 2017, with over 80 film festival acceptances and a handful of filmmaking awards. Additional Films from area Filmmakers will be included in the showcase.

“Midlanders might know of Public Arts Midland for the great murals and other visual arts projects around the county, but our Ultimate goal is to share a variety of arts media with our community,” said Laura Vosejpka, Creative 360 ​​executive director and Public Arts Midland co-chair. “Creative 360 ​​was excited to partner as the showcase represents goals for our Celebration of Voices Project that the NEA has recently funded.”

The films, which will run approximately 10-12 minutes each, represent a variety of genres and styles. Guests are welcome to come for all or part of the event. Movie popcorn and other light refreshments will be available.

Guests are asked to pre-register for the event at becreative360.org or by calling the arts center at 989-837-1885.

Written By

Midland Daily News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button