Public Arts Council Unveils New Mural in Midtown Row

WILLIAMSBURG — The City of Williamsburg’s Public Arts Council officially unveiled a new mural in Midtown Row on Thursday, Nov. 17.

The unveiling took place behind the Food Lion near Sal’s by Victor. Mayor Douglas G. Pons and other city officials were on hand. Attendees were offered hot cider provided by Earth Fare, as well as cookies from Insomnia Cookies.

“We just want to say thank you to the City of Williamsburg and all the members of the public arts council and Julianna and Silas who were unable to make it to the unveiling,” Hannah Warner, Midtown Row’s Marketing and Events Coordinator, said. “We look forward to many more murals in the area.”

The newly installed Eastern Tiger Swallowtail butterfly mural was completed by artist Silas Baker in October.

In August, the City of Williamsburg celebrated the completion of the first public mural approved by the Williamsburg Public Arts Council on the wall alongside Silver Hand Meadery. More mural projects are anticipated in the Midtown Row area.