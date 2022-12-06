Public art project goes up on Clayton Street in downtown Athens

Between losing its trees followed by years of unsightly construction work, Clayton Street’s ongoing facelift will receive a much-needed designer touch that was set in motion four years ago.

“Frequency,” a 14-piece public art project by Maryland-based Multidisciplinary designer, artist, and planner Eric Leshinsky, on Tuesday was installed downtown and spans three blocks from Lumpkin to Thomas streets.

“Frequency” is part of the East Clayton Street Improvements Project funded by the Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST) in 2018. The Athens-Clarke County Arts Division and the Athens Cultural Affairs Commission will host an artist talk featuring Leshinsky at the Lyndon House Art Center 6-7 pm Wednesday. A Dedication ceremony is planned to take place at 11 am Thursday at College Square Plaza.

Leshinsky, a trained architect who serves as the chief of Comprehensive Planning for the city of Annapolis, Maryland, visited Athens in December 2020, two years after his proposal was selected by the ACAC. They said projects that span an entire streetscape typically involve the work of several artists, so the challenge of designing a multi-piece installation was part of the appeal. “Frequency” was approved in 2019, but construction on Clayton Street was slowed down by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s been a pleasure to work with Eric and see this project evolve over the past few years,” said Tatiana Veneruso, public art coordinator at the Arts Division of the Athens-Clarke County Leisure Services Department. “As both an artist and a city planner, Eric has a unique approach to his practice and I’m thrilled to finally have these pieces installed to complement the new streetscape.”