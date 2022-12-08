Public art expansion planned in Gadsden area

What is art may be a subject for debate, but if a number of organizations have their way, the question of where is art will have an easy answer: It will be throughout the community, on public view for everyone to enjoy.

The next installment of the Gadsden Public Arts Project is a commissioned kinetic sculpture, to be located in downtown Gadsden in the spring of 2023. It will be located near Gadsden City Hall and an existing piece of public art — the Welcome to Gadsden mural on First Street.

The sculpture has been commissioned from artist Harry McDaniel, as part of a project funded through a Collaboration between Downtown Gadsden Inc., Walnut Gallery, the Gadsden Museum of Art, The Mary G. Hardin Center for Cultural Arts, The Chamber of Gadsden & Etowah County, Greater Gadsden Area Tourism, and the City of Gadsden, with additional support from the Alabama State Council on the Arts.

