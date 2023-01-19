Public art displays in Middlesex County highlight social issues

NEW BRUNSWICK – “… will I ever heal? But now, I am slowly regaining my breath,” says a woman struggling as she flees from her abuse, in a comic illustrated by Vanessa Nuckols in the window of the Heldrich Hotel.

The art piece is part of the sixth annual Windows of Understanding public art displays focused on mental health, violence prevention, food equity and women’s health.

The project aims to unite local artists, organizations and businesses to promote compassion and awareness around social justice in local communities, organizers said.

The project launched Monday in Celebration of Martin Luther King Day, as a way of paying Homage to his legacy. The exhibit runs until April 1.

The exhibit features art in windows across Middlesex County in New Brunswick, Highland Park, Metuchen and South Plainfield.

Installations will be on view along Church, George, Albany, Somerset and New streets, Easton and Livingston Avenues in New Brunswick; at Rite Aid on Raritan Avenue in Highland Park; Berkshire Hathaway Home Services on Middlesex Avenue in Metuchen; and Mr. Subs on South Plainfield Avenue in South Plainfield.

For the second year in a row, the exhibit is partnering with New Brunswick Public Schools to present a “Day of Understanding” in schools across the district.

“This exhibit provides our students a framework to develop critical consciousness, understand the world as they see fit, and take action around social injustices,” New Brunswick Superintendent of Schools Aubrey A. Johnson said in a statement.

All students will be able to discuss topics with their teachers and display original artwork in their own classrooms as well as in the hallways of each school.

Free virtual programming will complement the window displays focusing on the theme of “Building a Healthy Community” as a creative, community-building response to the negativity and hate many see in today’s media landscape.

The exhibit is a partnership between the New Brunswick Community Arts Council, the Mason Gross School of the Arts at Rutgers University, the Highland Park Arts Commission and the Metuchen Arts Council.

“Community wellness is front-and-center in the City of New Brunswick,” Mayor Jim Cahill said in a statement. “We strongly support any effort to make our Residents healthier and better-informed about access to healthcare.”

“We look forward to celebrating the agencies and the artists working among us to heal and strengthen our community,” Metuchen Mayor Jonathan Busch said in a statement.

This year, 18 non-profit organizations have paired with an artist-facilitator to illuminate positive strides and resources in communities.

“This initiative exemplifies the way in which the arts can be used to Engage communities and address issues of broad concern, and it provides an opportunity for Mason Gross students to partner with members of the local community who are doing the Everyday work of advancing the cause of social justice,” Mason Gross School of the Arts Dean Jason Geary said in a statement.

Things to do

All events are virtual, free and open to all ages.

A Black History Month Celebration, “Drum, Dance, Art and Memory” will take place 4:30 pm Feb. 2 at the Zimmerli Art Museum in New Brunswick.

Virtual galleries of all the artworks in Windows of Understanding can be seen at www.windowsofunderstanding.org/gallery.

Other Windows of Understanding events include:

I Am Peace: A Mindfulness Storytime. Practice how to be mindful, make a breathing bracelet, and contribute to a group art project celebrating Martin Luther King, Jr. This event is for children of all ages, Jan. 19 at 4 pm at the New Brunswick Free Public Library, Children’s Room. RSVP here.

Painting Workshop: Paint Your Stress Out, an interactive painting workshop led by artist Cristina Hoyos, Feb. 8 at 6 pm at the New Brunswick Free Public Library. RSVP here.

Liberation Social: BIPOC and LGBTQIA+ celebration. Sample local food alongside dancing and mingling on Feb. 16 at 4:30 pm at the Zimmerli Art Museum. RSVP by emailing [email protected]

Metuchen’s “Meet the Artist” Reception, March 11 at 1 pm at Berkshire Hathaway.

Community Conversation, a community-based education program highlighting the 2023 Windows of Understanding theme, March 23 at 7 pm via Facebook Live.

For more information visit www.windowsofunderstanding.org.

