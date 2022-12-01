Public art added to Lower Ramble in Fayetteville – Fayetteville Flyer

A public art piece from artist Cheri Bohn stands next to a paved path in the Lower Ramble in Fayetteville on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022. (Flyer photo/Todd Gill)

Three local artists now have their works on display at the Lower Ramble in Fayetteville.

The area, which is part of the city’s new cultural arts corridor, is located in the Fay Jones woods, Southwest of the Fayetteville Public Library. It includes trails, elevated walkways, an overlook, native landscaping and a variety of seating areas.

City officials in October called for proposals from local artists to activate the area, and the new pieces were installed in late November.

The new artwork includes pieces from Cheri Bohn and Tom Flynn, both artists with Art Ventures.

Bohn’s work, titled “2020,” is an installed door frame filled with a colorful stained glass mosaic made from scraps collected over a 25-year period.

Bohn said the piece is a reaction to the year 2020. “Cracked, shattered, and broken,” she said.

Flynn’s work includes two pieces – a solar powered Lightning bug and a group of tall flowers made from recycled metals.

A fourth piece from artist Nat Nicholson is called “The Entity” and is made of ceramics. It was constructed specifically for the Wetland area of ​​the Lower Ramble, according to a city representative.

The artwork will be on display through the end of the year.

“2020” by Cheri Bohn (Flyer photo/Todd Gill)

“Lightning Bug” by Tom Flynn (Flyer photo/Todd Gill)

“Flowers” ​​by Tom Flynn (Flyer photo/Todd Gill)