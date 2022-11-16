PUBG Mobile kicks off new soccer-themed game modes

Continuing their tradition of releasing updates every two months, LightSpeed ​​& Quantum Studio have announced the 2.3 update for PUBG Mobile, which is available to download now. Players can expect soccer-themed events (referred to as football from here on and in the game), a new game mode, and the official release of the Aftermath mode.





The focus of the fresh 2.3 update is the new Football Mania game mode. Three maps have been stuffed full of football-themed Tactical items, vehicles, and prizes. Keep an eye out for the Football Area; score a goal with the Wonder Footballs to open crates for easter egg rewards. Each map has slightly different features, with Erangal boasting all of them.

Coming on December 2nd is the release of the Aftermath mode. Based on the latest version of Livik, this mode will offer upgrade crates, new energy mechanics, guard spots, and more.

There’s also the debut of the Creation System. Accessed via the Emote icon, you can use different camera styles to take pictures or clips.

A slew of gameplay improvements arrives in the new 2.3 update too. Respawn height has been adjusted in different maps for greater Landing control, the chat button now remains after winning a match, and footstep sounds have been changed to distinguish between the Enemy and teammates.

A new update means a new season. Cycle 3 Season 9 offers new Legendary Rewards and a Tier Goal system. You can set your own goal and get rewarded for reaching it.

If you’re excited to play PUBG Mobile’s 2.3 update, it’s rolling out today. Even if you don’t plan on playing immediately, if you update the game between November 15th-17th, you can earn extra in-game rewards. So if PUBG 2.3 isn’t out in your region just yet, make sure to check back in a few hours.