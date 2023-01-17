PT golf course is on the city council agenda

PORT TOWNSEND — The Port Townsend City Council meeting at 6:30 pm today includes on the agenda discussion of Envision Port Townsend Golf Course and Mountainview Commons.

Envision Port Townsend is a city project to explore the future of the Municipal golf course and Mountainview Commons, which includes the city pool.

The project has elicited strong community interest, particularly what might happen to the golf course.

More than 200 people attended a Jan. 11 open house to listen to a presentation by Groundswell, the company Hired to guide the public engagement process, to ask questions and to provide feedback.

The city is encouraging the public to provide comments and preferences for uses of the two sites by taking a survey that can be found online using a QR code at: tinyurl.com/w27uczzv. A paper copy of the survey can be obtained from Carrie Hite, director of Parks and recreations strategy, by calling 360-379-2979 or by email at [email protected]

The hybrid council meeting will be in council chambers at 540 Water St. and online.

To attend the meeting via computer or tablet, go to http://joinwebinar.com and enter the nine-digit Webinar ID 242-937-955. To listen by phone (muted-only mode), dial 360-390-5064 and enter access code 706-376-505#

To live stream (listen only), go to https://cityofpt.us/citycouncil/page/agendasminutesvideos.

Envision Port Townsend also will be discussed at the next Parks, Recreation, Trees and Trails Advisory Board meeting at 4:30 pm Jan. 24.



