PSV vs Arsenal: Predictions, tips & betting odds

The home side are looking for three points to guide them into the next round of the competition

Arsenal travel to Eindhoven on Thursday with the intention of protecting their perfect record in this season’s Europa League. The Gunners take on PSV in their penultimate game of the group stage and will hope to pick up another positive result against Ruud van Nistelrooy’s team.

The north London side ran out 1-0 winners against the Dutch side when they met last week, but PSV will be hoping to capitalize on home advantage this time around.

PSV vs Arsenal latest odds

The home team are the underdogs to get the three points in this match, with bet365 offering them at odds of 17/10 (2.70).

Arsenal are the favorites to get the win as they are priced at 6/4 (2.50) with the draw available odds of 13/2 (3.60).

PSV vs Arsenal first goal scorer odds

Gabriel Jesus has scored five times for Arsenal so far this season but is on a five-game dry streak. Nevertheless, he is the favorite to get the first goal at 11/2 (6.50)the same price as team-mate Khaylon Edwards, who is still waiting on his first match for the Gunners.

PSV striker Luuk de Jong is their lowest-priced player to score first at 6/1 (7.00) while Cody Gakpo is available at 13/2 (7.50).

PSV vs Arsenal preview

PSV had been on a four-game winning run until they were bested by Mikel Arteta’s men last week.

However, Van Nistelrooy’s side followed that up with a crushing 4-2 defeat at Groningen, leaving them four points adrift of Eredivisie leaders Ajax.

While Arsenal are sure of a place in the next round of the Europa League, PSV are yet to secure their spot and will progress if they win on Thursday and Bodo/Glimt fail to beat Zurich.

Arsenal slipped up at the weekend, too, seeing their winning streak come to an end with a 1-1 draw against Southampton at the weekend.

The Premier League leaders are likely to be without Winger Marquinhos and Oleksandr Zinchenko for this clash, while Emile Smith Rowe and Mohamed Elneny remain sidelined.

PSV vs Arsenal tips and predictions

Arsenal have scored in every match they have played so far this season while PSV have scored in five of their last six. Backing both teams to score at odds of 8/13 (1.62) may be worth a punt.

Odds correct at the time of writing. Please gamble responsibly.

