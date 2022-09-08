PSU Women’s basketball Big Ten Slate Revealed | News, Sports, Jobs

ROSEMONT, Ill. — Penn State Women’s basketball learned the dates of its 18 Big Ten games for this upcoming season, the conference announced Wednesday. The opponents and home/away designations were previously announced on June 16.

Penn State’s home matchups are against Indiana (Thursday, Dec. 8), Rutgers (Friday, Dec. 30), Purdue (Saturday, Jan. 7), Minnesota (Wednesday, Jan. 18), Wisconsin (Sunday, Jan. 22) , Northwestern (Thursday, Feb. 2), Iowa (Sunday, Feb. 5), Ohio State (Thursday, Feb. 16) and Michigan State (Saturday, Feb. 25).

The Hoosiers are the first Big Ten team to come to the Bryce Jordan Center. The 2022 calendar year is closed with the Scarlet Nights. Penn State has two homestands, first against the Gophers and Badgers and then against the Wildcats and Hawkeyes. The regular season is concluded with the Spartans.

The Nittany Lions open Big Ten play at the Gophers, which serves as the first true road game for Penn State of the regular season. Penn State has two weeks with just road action with the Huskers and Hawkeyes and the Matchup at the Scarlet Knights being the only game of the week.

The road schedule is against Minnesota (Saturday, Dec. 3), Michigan (Tuesday, Jan. 3), Nebraska (Wednesday, Jan. 11), Iowa (Saturday, Jan. 14), Rutgers (Thursday, Jan. 26), Maryland (Monday, Jan. 30), Michigan State (Sunday, Feb. 12), Illinois (Sunday, Jan. 19) and Purdue (Feb. 22).

Times and television selections for each league contest are to be announced later.