PSRC assistant superintendent shares goals for the academic year

LUMBERTON — PSRC’s new Assistant Superintendent of Curriculum, Instruction, and Accountability Dr. Windy Dorsey-Carr has big goals for the academic year.

Dr. Dorsey-Carr took the reins of the position on Jan. 1 following the retirement of Dr. Robert Locklear. She stepped into the role after serving as the district’s executive director of Transformation, in which she worked closely with PSRC leaders to support the improvement of schools in the district.

“Goals for the remainder of the year include increasing student achievement and providing excellent programming for students by promoting high expectations, critical thinking, problem-solving skills, and student-centered learning,” Dorsey-Carr said. “These goals are in support of the district goal of coming off the low-performing list. This past academic year, PSRC celebrated 80.6% of its schools meeting or exceeding growth compared to the 70% reflected in school growth across the state.”

Dr. Dorsey-Carr will support these goals by supporting the implementation of the adopted reading and math curriculum to increase student proficiency. This support includes: coaching by

Academic Coaches, professional learning for teachers, and providing learning resources such as math kits and Classroom books.

She plans to continue enhancing and developing “instructional leadership in principals, instructional leadership teams, and district office staff by providing coaching through the Leverage Leadership model,” she said.

Dorsey-Carr also seeks to streamline support provided to schools.

“I was hired five years ago as the executive director of Transformation to help support schools with school improvement efforts and school Transformation in the Public Schools of Robeson County,” she said.

Dr. Carr has a doctorate in Curriculum and Instruction, a School Administration Add-on License, a Master’s degree in Reading Education, a bachelor’s degree in Elementary Education specializing in Special Education, and is Nationally Board Certified.

Throughout her 24-year career in the field of education, she has served as an Exceptional Children’s teacher (Pre-K-12), reading coach, lead teacher, North Carolina Department of Public Instruction consultant, and Adjunct professor.

“I have a strong background in coaching through my work at the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction as an Instructional Coach with District School Transformation and Reading First,” she said. “I have supported schools and districts with Turnaround and Transformation through coaching.”

When Dr. Dorsey-Carr isn’t working, she can be found enjoying her favorite pastimes like reading, exercising, and hiking.

For additional information, contact Jessica Horne, PSRC Chief Communications Officer. Horne can be reached at 910-733-6027 or via email at [email protected]