PSM Communication Arts, a Leading Integrated Marketing Firm with International Experience, Transforms Surf Legend’s Former Space into New HQ in Hermosa Beach

HERMOSA BEACH, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–PSM Communication Arts, one of LA’s leading integrated marketing firms, announced the completion of its Headquarters in Hermosa Beach following the purchase of the building in July of 2021. The 2,400-square-foot space at 422 Pacific Coast Highway is historically and culturally significant as it was formerly the workshop of Hap Jacobs, the iconic surfboard shaper who created the Jacobs 422. The innovative surfboard helped propel a surfing revolution that swept the west coast throughout the 1970s and beyond.

PSM is a full-service communications firm offering branding, media, ad, social, web, video and public relations services. The agency has been based in the South Bay for more than 30 years and is 100% employee owned.

The completion of its new headquarters is part of the company’s mission for strategic growth. The space embraces a more enlightened and progressive hybrid work environment that allows its 30-plus team members the opportunity to work from home at their discretion, while also having the space available for day-to-day tasks, client meetings, group collaborations and social events.

“Creating an enlightened and creative working environment for our team, while remaining connected to the South Bay, represents a new chapter in the 32-year saga of PSM,” states Daniel Martin, President of PSM. “We’re all about looking to the future and with 422 PCH now open, we are well positioned to take our craft to the next level across a broad spectrum of industries.”

PSM has an extensive portfolio of high-profile clients and experience throughout the US and internationally. It was recently retained by Chevron El Segundo and has supported the opening of L’Oréal USA’s new El Segundo Campus. Additional clients include Torrance Memorial Medical Center, Redondo Beach Tourism, Ocular Science, Beach Cities Health District, HazAway Today, The New Home Company, California West Communities, and Rancho Mission Viejo in San Juan Capistrano. The firm’s international experience has included Mexico Tourism; Costa Baja Resort and Spa in La Paz, Mexico; Playa de la Paz luxury villas; Bali Tourism and Dubai luxury high rises.

For more information on PSM, visit PSMCommArts.com.