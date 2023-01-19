PSG win against Riyadh XI in Messi’s, Ronaldo’s “last dance”

Paris-Saint Germain have won the match against Riyadh XI in Saudi Arabia.

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo faced each other in what is called “the last dance,” as this might be the final match between the two Giants of the Football world.

The first goal was scored by Lionel Messi, with an assist from Neymar, in the 3rd minute of the match. The Argentine received the ball from the Brazilian and shot it to the net from below the keeper, who had expected the ball from above after hastily exiting his position trying to defend.

Forward Kylian Mbappe scored the second goal of the match against Riyadh XI in the 24th minute, but it was quickly invalidated as offside. The Frenchman was visibly disappointed – however, PSG still maintained the lead despite multiple attempts by the opposite team.

The time for Cristiano Ronaldo arrived in the 34th minute when the Portuguese player scored a penalty against PSG, equalizing the match. Earlier, goalkeeper Keylor Navas unwillingly hit Ronaldo in the face when defending the net from a ball. The foul resulted in the referee awarding the penalty.

However, things turned around once again just 9 minutes later, as Marquinhos received the ball in the center from Mbappe, quickly placing it inside the net and giving PSG the lead once again.

The Parisian team was awarded a penalty in the 47th minute due to a foul against Neymar, but the Brazilian’s shot was saved by Al Owais. Then, 3 minutes later, Ronaldo scored to equal things once again right at the end of the first half.

The second half of the match began with a more aggressive Riyadh XI team, who almost scored in the opening minutes from a corner kick. This meant the French-based Squad needed to up their game.

And up their game they did, as they scored the third goal against Riyadh in the 52nd minute – it was Sergio Ramos, who had received a great pass in the center from Mbappe who swiftly battled through the Saudi-assembled squad.

Hyun-soo scored after receiving a corner-kick ball from Martinez, leveling the gap to the Parisians once again. However, it didn’t last long – the latter were awarded a penalty (the second in the match for them so far), and it was scored by Mbappe, who gave the lead to his team.

The PSG only kept extending their lead, as Ekitike scored in the 78th minute after receiving the ball from Gharbi and making an impressive run towards the opponent’s net.

Riyadh XI scored their last goal with seconds to the end of the match. It was performed by Talisca, with the assistance of Kanno.

In the end, PSG won against Riyadh XI 5-4.