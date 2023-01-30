PSG vs Reims: Lineups & LIVE updates

The news of Milan Škriniar joining PSG next summer would’ve drawn attention away from the fact that Le Parisiens have lost two of their last three Ligue 1 games. Their next opponent is 12th-placed Reims who on another day would have been an easy win on paper, but the Champions’ current form raises some doubt.

PSG have not been their usual selves since the restart and are at risk of losing their position on top of the table if they lose their next match. With the Champions League knockout stages starting, the Squad will be hoping to build some momentum and form before taking on Bayern Munich.

And in Reims they have an ideal opponent to regain their form against. In their last league 9 meetings, Reims have only beaten the Ligue 1 Champions once away from home. However, their current form is somewhat decent with an unbeaten run of 5 games, and they might look to make the most of PSG’s vulnerability.

PSG vs Reims confirmed lineups

PSG XI (4-3-3): Donnarumma; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Ramos, Bernat; Vitinha, Soler, Ruiz; Mess; Mbappe, Neymar

Reims XI (4-2-3-1):Diouf; Foket, Agbadou, Abdelhamid, De Smet; Munetsi, Matusiwa; Ito, Cajuste, Flips; Balogun

PSG vs Reims LIVE updates

PSG’s upcoming opponents

PSG will next face Montpellier away from home on February 1, before taking on Toulouse at home on February 4. They will then encounter Marseille away from home in the Coupe de France on February 8.