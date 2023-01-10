PSG vs. Angers live stream: How to watch Ligue 1 live online, TV channel, prediction, odds

Paris Saint-Germain host Angers SCO in Ligue 1 on Wednesday after both sides booked their places in the Coupe de France round of 32. The French Champions have won two of their three games since returning to action post-FIFA World Cup, but they also lost to RC Lens which spoiled their unbeaten record this season. The visitors managed a penalty win over RC Strasbourg Alsace who sacked Julien Stephan after their elimination but two Championnat defeats means that the Scoistes remain rock bottom and seven points adrift of safety.

Here’s our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds

Date: Wednesday, Jan. 11 | Time: 3 pm ET

Wednesday, Jan. 11 | 3 pm ET Location: Parc des Princes — Paris

Parc des Princes — Paris TV: beIN Sports USA | Live stream: fuboTV (try for free)

beIN Sports USA | fuboTV (try for free) Odds: PSG-1000; Draw: +900; Angers +2000 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Team news

PSG: Neymar and Renato Sanches are back in training while Lionel Messi could make his first appearance since winning the World Cup with Argentina. Kylian Mbappe should be back for this one after missing the Coupe de France win away at LB Chateauroux on his recent break in the US with Achraf Hakimi who is suspended. Presnel Kimpembe and Nuno Mendes will miss out through injury while Sanches is unlikely to be match ready. There is also the matter of a prestigious friendly to play in Saudi Arabia later this month, which the star names will be expected to feature in.

Angers: Assuming that he plays, all eyes will be on star man Azzedine Ounahi after his World Cup showing alongside Hakimi for Morocco. Abdel Bouhazama is now in charge and will be hoping to guide the team away from the foot of the table. However, with many first team figures missing training 48 hours before such a big game, it could be that a weakened side takes to the pitch in the capital.

Prediction

This is the sort of game where PSG runs up a big score as part of the reaction to their recent loss in Lens. Expect a few goals and probably not even a consolation effort for Angers who should look to their home form as a means to at least attempt survival. Pick: PSG 4, Angers 0.