PSG vs. Al Nassr, Al Hilal All-Stars live score, updates, Highlights from Riyadh friendly with Messi and Ronaldo

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo will likely match up for the final time as PSG travel to Saudi Arabia to take on the Riyadh All-Stars in a friendly match in the Middle Eastern nation’s capital.

The friendly is part of the state-sponsored Saudi festival known as Riyadh Seasons. It was originally scheduled for PSG’s January break last year, but had to be postponed due to COVID-19 delays, pushing it into the middle of the fixture congestion brought on by the World Cup.

The game comes at an awkward time for all involved. Cristiano Ronaldo has yet to make his Al Nassr debut, thanks to a suspension that carried over from his Premier League time, but will captain the Riyadh All-Stars side. Meanwhile, PSG have lost two recent games in Ligue 1 play to see their formerly comfortable lead atop the French top flight table shrink to just three points.

This match is little more than a showcase event between two star-studded squads featuring two iconic players, but the two teams will hope that a good performance can springboard them further into the season’s competitive matches.

PSG vs. Riyadh All-Stars live score

1H 2H Score PSG – – – Riyadh – – –

Goals:

None

Predicted lineups:

PSG (3-4-3, right to left): Navas (GK) — Danilo, Marquinhos, Ramos — Bernat, Ruiz, Zaire-Emery, Mukiele — Messi, Ekitike, Mbappe.

Riyadh (3-4-3, right to left): Al-Maiouf (GK) — Alawjami, Gonzalez, Alamri — Al-Haydar, Al-Khaibari, Gustavo, Pereira — Talisca, Ronaldo, Marega.

PSG vs Riyadh All-Stars live updates, highlights, commentary

45 mins to kick: We continue to wait for team news, but here’s a video of the PSG Squad traveling from their training camp in Doha to Riyadh for this match. It’s a quick 90 minute flight between the two neighboring countries.

60 mins to kick: Lineups are expected momentarily, but as we wait, we have the confirmed kit for PSG who will wear their Jordan branded black kit with gold lasers across it. A pretty slick look!

🆕⚡️⬛️ Paris Saint-Germain and Jordan Brand today announce their fourth kit for the 22/23 season.

The black and gold jersey highlights the club’s commitment to the city of Paris, which inspires every design. ✨ #PSGxJordan — Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) January 19, 2023

75 mins to kick: The last time Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo faced off, Juventus obliterated Barcelona 3-0 with Ronaldo scoring twice and American midfielder Weston McKennie adding one of his own. Barcelona held 60 percent possession and out-shot Juventus 19-9, but failed to find the back of the net. This will likely go down as the final competitive match between the two greats, but today’s game could be the final chapter for good.

87 mins to kick-off: According to a host of reports, a Saudi fan has paid $2.6 million for a VIP ticket to today’s match, with access to the dressing rooms and a chance to meet both Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. It was labeled a “Beyond Imagination” ticket and the price started at $260,000 at auction before closing at the eventual final bid, which was ultimately donated to charity.

Would that be how you spend your hard-earned money?

This fan dropped MILLIONS on a VIP ticket to see Ronaldo and Messi play. 😅💰 pic.twitter.com/hMS1LQQtKg — theScore (@theScore) January 19, 2023

95 mins to kick: Sportskeeda has thrown together their Prediction of what the Riyadh All-Star lineup could look like, with Cristiano Ronaldo leading the line. Fans will recognize Brazilian international Luiz Gustavo, who at 35 years old is a massive part of the Al Nassr midfield, with four goals and two assists through 13 Saudi Pro League matches this season.

There’s also a notable name on the wing with Al Hilal wide man Salem Al Dawsari, who scored two goals at the 2022 World Cup, including the winner over Argentina to start group play to complete one of the biggest upsets in World Cup history. These players are likely to see the field today!

105 mins to kick: While PSG trained in Qatar yesterday, some exceptionally funny video emerged as the PSG Squad including Messi and some others put Achraf Hakimi in a spin cycle during a drill. Hope he’s made a full recovery! 😂

¡Una locura! 🤯 Entre Messi, Mbappé, Neymar y Sergio Ramos marearon a Hakimi en el rondo. 😵‍💫😅 📹 Via IG: Skokomarko pic.twitter.com/cFEBsAUDbR — GOAL en Español (@Goal_en_espanol) January 19, 2023

120 mins to kick: Before heading over to Saudi Arabia, the PSG Squad trained in nearby Qatar. The club is owned by Qatari royalty and have made frequent trips to the country in the past.

PSG vs Riyadh All-Stars lineups & team news

PSG have yet to confirm their squad, but social media images have hinted at Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Sergio Ramos all being involved. Keylor Navas could get a rare start in goal, as the Costa Rican Legend has spent all campaign stuck behind Gianluigi Donnarumma.

The French side has traveled first to Doha, Qatar to train before sliding over to Saudi Arabia for the match. Messi is expected to take part in the match, which has been billed as a final battle between the Argentine and his career rival Cristiano Ronaldo.

PSG projected starting lineup (3-5-2): Navas (GK) — Danilo, Marquinhos, Ramos — Bernat, Ruiz, Zaire-Emery, Mukiele — Messi, Ekitike, Mbappe.

PSG subs (9): (Lineups released one hour prior to kickoff)

The Al Nassr/Al Hilal XI will feature a mix of players from both sides, with Cristiano Ronaldo Predicted to Captain the hosts, alongside Talisca and Matheus Pereira but Al Nassr goalkeeper David Ospina Misses out through injury.

Riyadh All-Stars projected starting lineup (4-3-3): Al-Maiouf (GK) — Alawjami, Gonzalez, Alamri — Al-Haydar, Al-Khaibari, Gustavo, Pereira — Talisca, Ronaldo, Marega.

Riyadh All-Stars subs (9): (Lineups released one hour prior to kickoff)

How to watch PSG vs Riyadh All-Stars

The match potentially featuring Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi will be available to watch around the globe.

According to PSG’s release regarding the exhibition match, the match will be broadcast on the beIN Sports network of channels across the world.

For all Territories across the globe with or without beIN Sports, the game will also be broadcast on PSG TV as well as on Twitch and all PSG social media channels.

Date Time TV Channel Streaming Australia Fri, Jan. 20 04:00 AEDT beIN Sports 3 beIN Sports Connect, Kayo Sports, PSG TV, Twitch Canada Tue, Jan. 19 12:00 PM ET beIN Sports beIN Sports Connect, fuboTV Hong Kong Fri, Jan. 20 01:00 HKT beIN Sports 2 beIN Sports Connect India Fri, Jan. 20 22:30 IST — PSG TV, Twitch Malaysia Fri, Jan. 20 01:00 MYT beIN Sports beIN Sports Connect New Zealand Fri, Jan. 20 06:00 NZST beIN Sports 7 beIN Sports Connect Singapore Fri, Jan. 20 01:00 ON beIN Sports beIN Sports Connect, Starhub TV+ UK Tue, Jan. 20 05:00 GMT — PSG TV, Twitch U.S. Tue, Jan. 20 12:00 PM ET beIN Sports beIN Sports Connect, fuboTV

PSG vs Riyadh All-Stars betting odds & lines

Unsurprisingly, the bookmakers have made French Champions PSG the heavy favorites in this one-off clash.

That’s understandable on the fact of things, but if boss Christophe Galtier puts out a weakened side in Riyadh, this match ending in a draw or even in a loss for PSG shouldn’t be out of the question.

At 9/2, the draw in particular offers fantastic value for the punter, especially given PSG’s struggles of late that saw them lose 0-1 on the road last time out against Rennes in Ligue 1.

Odds via SkyBet (UK) & Sports Interaction (Canada).