PSG targeting Marcus Rashford on a free transfer

The Paris Saint-Germain, or PSG, owner and president has made another admission regarding a transfer target, this time in the form of Marcus Rashford.

While conducting a lengthy interview with Sky Sports, Nasser al-Khelaifi previously proclaimed his admiration for Jude Bellingham. The Borussia Dortmund midfielder is currently having an amazing World Cup with England.

Al-Khelaifi has now told the British news outlet that he could also target Bellingham’s England teammate Marcus Rashford. PSG’s president raved about Rashford when he was asked about the possibility of bringing him to Paris.

“He’s another player that is really amazing,” al-Khelaifi said. “And for free? To have Rashford for free, every club would run after him, definitely.”

“We’re not hiding it, we spoke before and … [there was] interest. But the moment was not a good moment for both sides. Maybe, summer, why not?”

“Today if he’s a free agent of course we can talk to him directly, but we are not going to talk to him now. Let him focus on the World Cup. Then after in January, hopefully, if we’re interested we will talk to him.”

Player’s current contract winding down

As al-Khelaifi suggested, Rashford’s current contract expires in the summer. However, Manchester United do reportedly have a one-year option to extend the deal until 2024. The 25-year-old forward would most likely want to sign off on the extension though.

There have also been reports that the Red Devils are willing to tie down their star to a new contract. A fresh long-term deal would potentially keep Rashford at the club for the duration of his prime. Nevertheless, these rumors, which have been circulating for months, have not yet come to fruition.

Marcus Rashford could join PSG for free

Assuming that United do not offer the extension, Rashford can start talks with foreign clubs beginning next month. If negotiations are successful, the player could then depart England on a free transfer in June.

The forward is having a solid season with club and country at the moment. Rashford has racked up eight goals for the Red Devils during the current campaign, while also adding three more scores for England at the World Cup.