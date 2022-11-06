PSG superstar scores Sensational Solo goal vs Juventus

Going into Paris Saint-Germain‘s final Champions League group stage match away at Juventus, Kylian Mbappe had scored 17 goals in as many matches across all competitions.

The France international has been in sublime form at club level yet again this season, thriving alongside fellow superstars Lionel Messi and Neymar.

And in his 18th PSG appearance of the 2022/23 campaign thus far, Mbappe predictably scored his 18th goal.

Mbappe continues to prove he’s unplayable

Like it usually is when it comes to the former AS Monaco flyer, the Strike was of the very highest quality.

Mbappe collected the ball around 30 yards from Juventus’ goal and then he Clicked into action.

Poor ol’ Federico Gatti – who is anything but a Champions League regular at this point in time – tried to close him down, but was instead left humiliated by the PSG man courtesy of a slick nutmeg.

The Italian defender tried to stop Mbappe by pulling his shirt, but the striker refused to be stopped and eventually shrugged off his opponent.

Mbappe then breezed past another Juventus player, before taking aim from the edge of the penalty area.

As you probably guessed, the right-footed finish was absolutely perfect…

Video: Mbappe’s amazing Solo goal vs Juventus

Mesmerizing Mbappe 😍 The Prince of Paris shows his true quality here, beating Defenders with ease and slotting with aplomb! 💥 Great start for PSG 💪 pic.twitter.com/JLOCCD2atF — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) November 2, 2022

Beautiful goal from Mbappe, what a Talent pic.twitter.com/5A7grdrgtb — Yanks (@Yanks_Uchiha) November 2, 2022

Stop that, Kylian! On top of conceding, Gatti was shown a yellow card for his failed shirt pull. Ouch, double jeopardy.

But it’s another day, another Mbappe goal – and another Messi assist!

Mbappe is now the youngest player in history to score 40 Champions League goals (23 years, 317 days), while Messi is closing in on Cristiano Ronaldo‘s all-time assist record in the competition, which currently stands at 42.

Those PSG boys are quite something, aren’t they?

TURIN, ITALY – NOVEMBER 02: Kylian Mbappe of Paris Saint-Germain celebrates after scoring their sides first goal during the UEFA Champions League Group H match between Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain at Juventus Stadium on November 02, 2022 in Turin, Italy. (Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

What is Mbappe’s goal record for PSG?

As we previously mentioned, Mbappe is now on 40 Champions League goals, with 34 of them coming in a PSG shirt.

He’s now scored 189 times for the Ligue 1 Champions in just 235 appearances, while also contributing 93 assists.

Averaging more than one goal contribution per match, not bad, eh?

The kid is just ridiculously good and is going to break a lot more scoring records in the near future.

