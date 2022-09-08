PSG striker Icardi heads to Galatasaray on loan

Mauro Icardi’s season-long loan move from Paris Saint-Germain to Galatasaray has been confirmed.

Option-to-buy clause included

Had fallen down the PSG pecking order

Four goals in 24 Ligue 1 games in 2021-22

WHAT HAPPENED? Icardi had been linked with a switch to the Turkish Giants for a few weeks and a deal between the Clubs and the player has finally been agreed. He’s set to join a star-studded team that already features Lucas Torreira, Dries Mertens and, soon, Juan Mata.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Argentine initially joined PSG in 2019 and has hit 38 goals in 92 appearances for the club, while also recording 10 assists. However, Icardi has been unable to earn a regular spot in the starting XI at Parc des Princes amid competition from the likes of Kylian Mbappe and Neymar, and will look to rediscover his best form at Galatasaray.

AND WHAT’S MORE: Icardi will be desperate to help Galatasaray back up the Super Lig table. They finished last season in the somewhat surprising position of 13th as Trabzonspor and Fenerbahce led the way at the top.

STORY IN ONE PHOTO:

Icardi got a hero’s welcome after touching down in Turkey…

aspor.com.tr

WHAT NEXT FOR ICARDI: Having traveled to Istanbul to confirm his arrival, the 29-year-old will link up with his new teammates ahead of their trip to face Kasimpasa on Sunday.