PSG star once got angry after insane free-kick goal for Barcelona

The feeling of scoring a goal in football is normally that of pure, unadulterated joy– that is, unless you’re Lionel Messi.

Indeed, while the Argentine icon was euphoric after scoring twice in the World Cup final last year, he has not always celebrated his goals in such a manner.

In fact, during one La Liga game back in 2020, Messi’s reaction to scoring for Barcelona was not joyful in any way, but rather that of anger and disgust.

A clip of the seven-time Ballon d’Or Winner scoring a stunning free-kick against Osasuna has re-emerged on social media, yet it’s Messi’s body language that has got people talking.

Messi’s reaction to scoring an insane free-kick

Playing against Osasuna back in July 2020, Barcelona found themselves 1-0 down, courtesy of a Jose Arnaiz goal.

However, as was so often the case during his time at the Camp Nou, Messi stepped up and equalized for the Catalonian side with one of his trademark free-kicks.

It was an inch-perfect strike and one befitting of one of the greatest players to ever grace the game.

Yet, as the likes of Luis Suarez and the rest of the side came rushing to celebrate with the former Barca skipper, Messi was in no mood to do the same.

Instead, the forward threw out his arms and kept his head down as he was mobbed by teammates – hardly the reaction you’d expect after scoring a Wonder goal.

VIDEO: Messi’s strange reaction to scoring a free-kick

Fans react to Messi’s peculiar non-celebration

Taking to social media, many fans voiced their confusion at Messi’s reaction and joked that he was obviously fed up with Barcelona by this point.

“Bro got tired of carrying the team,” said one Twitter user.

“Man wanted us to believe he’s human,” wrote another.

A third added: “This guy is just levels! Who scores a beautiful free-kick and reacts like this?”

Why didn’t Messi celebrate?

Before his goal, the Argentine had come agonizingly close to scoring from a couple of other free-kicks.

Messi’s reaction was, therefore, deemed by some to be an acknowledgment of how he’d ‘finally’ managed to find the back of the net.

Yet, it seems that there was actually a far deeper meaning behind Messi’s anger – one that perhaps explains why he eventually left the club a season later.

Barcelona needed to beat Osasuna and hope Real Madrid dropped points against Villarreal to become La Liga champions.

In the end, the Galácticos claimed all three points, while Barca succumbed to a shock 2-1 defeat.

After the game, Messi didn’t hold back and gave an honest and emotional interview.

BARCELONA, SPAIN – JULY 16: Lionel Messi of FC Barcelona shows his disappointment during the Liga match between FC Barcelona and CA Osasuna at Camp Nou on July 16, 2020 in Barcelona, ​​Spain. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

“We didn’t want to end the season like this, but it represents how the season has gone. We were a very erratic, very weak, low-intensity team,” he said.

“We lost a lot of points and today’s game is a summary of the season.

“We were inconsistent during the season. Real Madrid did their thing. We lost a lot of points. We have to do some self-criticism. We are Barca.”

Luckily, things are now going far better for Messi. The 35-year-old is enjoying a prolific season at PSG and of course, who could forget the small prize of the World Cup that the Argentine won at long last last year.

