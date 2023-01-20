PSG reach agreement for Skriniar

Milan Skriniar will be a PSG player unless the situation changes radically in the coming months. According to information from L’Équipe, the 27-year-old Slovakian defender has a verbal agreement in place to join the Ligue 1 Champions in June. Inter Milanwho have been inflexible in the negotiations with Skriniarhave already been notified that the footballer’s wish is to go to Paris.

The most likely scenario is that Skriniar will sign for PSG as a free agent in June, the month in which his contract with Inter expires. However, it is not ruled out that the Nerazzurritaking into account that they will not be able to extend his contract, decide to cash in by selling him to another club for a fee between 10 and 15 million euros. For the past few months the centre-back has been Luis Campos’s priority to strengthen the team’s defence.

last summer, PSG and Inter held negotiations for Skriniar but the high demands of the Italians, who were holding out for 65 million euros, derailed the operation. Al Khelaïfi, who traveled to Milan to personally take charge of talks, was only prepared to go to 55 million, so the operation fell through. Now, the circumstances have changed. Skriniar does not want to renew and PSG has been on the lookout, holding talks with the player’s entourage since the summer.