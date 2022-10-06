PSG held to draw at Benfica after Pereira own goal – Sports



Sports Sports PSG held to draw at Benfica after Pereira’s own goal Close

Paris St Germain were held to a 1-1 draw at Benfica after an own goal by midfielder Danilo Pereira.







06 October, 2022

07:18 a.m



LISBON (Reuters) – Paris St Germain were held to a 1-1 draw at Benfica after an own goal by midfielder Danilo Pereira canceled out Lionel Messi’s superb strike in Champions League Group H on Wednesday (Oct 5).

The ball glanced off Pereira into the net in the 41st minute after Benfica forward Goncalo Ramos tried to head home but narrowly missed a cross by midfielder Enzo Fernandez.

Messi had given PSG the lead in the 22nd minute with a brilliant curling shot following an assist by Neymar.

Neymar hit the woodwork in the 49th minute with a bicycle kick and had a long-range free kick saved by Benfica keeper Odysseas Vlachodimos.

PSG midfielder Fabian Ruiz came close to scoring a winner in the third minute of added time, but his half-volley went narrowly above the bar.

PSG lead the group on seven points, level with second-placed Benfica, with Juventus third after earning their first three points with a 3-1 home win over Maccabi Haifa.