PSG announce four-year Verratti contract extension with creative timelapse video
Paris Saint-Germain have announced a contract extension for midfielder Marco Verratti until 2026 with a timelapse of his decade with the club.
- Spent past decade at PSG
- Has most trophies in Ligue 1 history
- Set for at least two more seasons
WHAT HAPPENED? The Italian star’s extension was announced in creative fashion on Wednesday, just before a Ligue 1 match against Strasbourg.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Verratti is one of the founding figures of this successful era for PSG, making almost 400 appearances for the club and contributing 11 goals and 48 assists.
WHAT THEY SAID?: “It gives me great pride to extend my contract with Paris Saint-Germain,” the 30-year-old said in a statement on the club’s official website. “I arrived in Paris more than 10 years ago, in this city that I consider my second home. I have always received a lot of support from the club and the fans since I started and I am very grateful for that.
“It was obvious to me that my story would continue to be written here. I hope to win many more trophies in the Rouge & Bleu shirt.”
IN A PHOTO:
Verratti will be hoping for more success in the years to come…
Getty Images
WHAT NEXT FOR COMPARED? PSG are expected to run away with the Ligue 1 title, but Verratti will also want to secure his first Champions League Trophy with the club. They’ll face Bayern Munich in the first leg of the last 16 on February 14.
