Providence offers a basketball camp for special needs players

When Jenna Maziur picked up her son Vinny from a kids basketball camp last summer at Providence Catholic High School in New Lenox, she noticed his younger brother, Alan, got excited.

“Alan was listening, and he showed a lot of interest in basketball, in the gym and just in the environment itself,” said Maziur, an Assistant Coach for the school’s girls basketball team. “That was a huge step for him. It kind of just hit me one day coming home from camp. Why don’t we offer this for kids like Alan?”

Alan, 7, has nonverbal autism. While there are athletic programs out there for children with special needs, Maziur feels they are often restrictive.

“I always feel like there’s some stipulation or area or criteria that he doesn’t fit into,” Maziur said.

So, Maziur formed an idea to host a camp open to all special needs children. She mentioned it to Providence girls basketball head Coach Eileen Copenhaver, who was immediately on board.

“I was thinking more of doing it this next summer and having a little more time, but she wanted to jump on it right away,” Maziur said. “She was so excited about it. She said, ‘This is such a great idea. I think our school and our players and everyone will love it.’

“So, we ran with it and here we are having it in January.”

Providence Catholic girls basketball Assistant Coach Jenna Maziur, center, came up with the idea of ​​hosting a special needs basketball camp at the school in New Lenox.

(Jenna Maziur)

Providence will hold its Super Celtics Special Needs Co-Ed Camp on Jan. 5 and 6.

The camp is open to boys and girls ages 5 to 15, who will be split into two age groups. Each age group will participate in an hourlong session each day.

Maziur said all special needs children will be included.

“We are just very welcoming and open,” she said. “It doesn’t matter what your label is, what your ability is. We’ll work around you and make your experience the best it can be. I think that’s where we’re different in the sense that we’ll literally welcome anyone.”

Providence’s girls basketball players will work with the campers, something Copenhaver said they’re eager to do.

“They were excited,” Copenhaver said. “I think this is what we’re all about. We should be finding ways to give back. It’ll be a great Christmas thing for us to do.”

Maziur believes the Campers will get a great deal out of their interactions with the high school players.

“We’re going to pair up one of our varsity players with one Camper and that will be their Buddy for the duration of the camp,” Maziur said. “Just that one-to-one attention they’re going to get from our varsity players is something we’re excited to give them.”

Maziur and fellow Assistant Coach Michelle Bommersbach are both former special education teachers and plan to train Providence players before the camp.

Maziur said a quiet area will be offered if kids feel overwhelmed at any time. Snacks and drinks will be available. There will also be a special seating space for parents of campers.

“All parents are encouraged to stay,” Maziur said. “We want them to enjoy this as much as the kids.”

For the Providence coaches and players, the camp presents a chance to share the sport they love with new people.

“It is a great game and to get people involved and let them experience the game is awesome,” Copenhaver said. “If our players don’t realize how much Joy they get out of the game, hopefully they’ll see it when they’re sharing it with these campers.”

Anyone interested in the camp can contact Maziur at [email protected] or Copenhaver at [email protected]c.org.

Maziur’s son Alan can’t wait to get on the court.

“He’ll be there,” Maziur said. “They’re excited. They’re ready to go.”

Steve Millar is a freelance reporter for the Daily Southtown.