Providence Defeats Men’s Basketball, 78-64

Next Game: at Marist 11/28/2022 | 7:00 PM Nov. 28 (Mon) / 7:00 PM at Marist

PROVIDENCE, RI – Providence Hosted the Columbia men’s basketball team on Saturday afternoon, with the Friars Emerging victorious, 78-64, in Rhode Island. The Lions (2-6) hung tough with the Friars (5-2) for much of the first half before Providence pulled away just before the half to come away with the win.

Through the first 15 minutes of action, the Lions (2-6) and Friars (5-2) found themselves trading buckets. As Providence’s Devin Carter nailed a triple late in the period to give the Friars a 20-17 lead, Geronimo Rubio De La Rosa quickly answered with a triple of his own to tie the game. Neither team could pull away, until a layup by the Friars’ Jared Bynum sparked a 15-2 run to help Providence take control of the game.

With the Lions trailing 35-22 and the clock winding down in the first half, Rubio De La Rosa and Robbie Stankard nailed back-to-back Threes to cut into the deficit. However, Carter connected from deep for Providence with just a few seconds left on the clock, to give the Friars a 38-28 Halftime lead.

The Lions began the second half on fire, as Zine Eddine Bedri nailed his first two shot attempts, and a putback layup from Josh Odunowo pulled Columbia within single digits with 13:48 left in regulation. A transition layup, capped by a beautiful finish from Rubio De La Rosa, trimmed the Friars’ lead down to just six, but that would be as close as Columbia would get. A jumper from Providence’s Bryce Hopkins halted the Lion run, and sparked a 14-2 run for the Friars who saw their lead grow to 61-43. This lead would be enough, as Providence fended off any Columbia run to hold on and secure the win.

Rubio De La Rosa (6-of-10 FG, 2-of-4 3FG) Secured his first career double-double in the loss, collecting 17 points to go with 10 rebounds and three steals. Odunowo and Bedri were also in double figures, scoring 11 points each, while Odunowo added eight rebounds. Blair Thompson chipped in eight points.

The Lions’ road trip continues on Monday, as they will travel to take on the Marist Red Foxes in Poughkeepsie, NY. The game will be available via ESPN+.