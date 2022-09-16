Providence College Volleyball Falls To Temple In Five Sets

PHILADELPHIA, PA. – The Providence College volleyball team fell to Temple University in five sets on Sept. 16 at the Sheridan University City Classic in Philadelphia, Pa.

FIRST SET HIGHLIGHTS: Providence took set one, 26-24.

– The set had 15 ties and six lead changes to take it beyond 25.
Shaliyah Rhoden (Rowlett, Texas) notched five kills, hitting .455.
Mackenzie Taylor (Holbrook, NY) collected 14 digs.
Sasha Rudich (Austin, Texas) accounted for a pair of blocks with one Solo block and one block assist.

SECOND SET HIGHLIGHTS: The Owls held the lead from start to finish and won the set, 25-17.

– Temple went on a 7-2 run to start the set causing Providence to call an early timeout.
– Taylor had a set-high eight digs.
Emma Nelson (West Chester, Pa.) paced the Friar offense with four kills on eight total attacks.
Sammie Ruggles (North, Olmstead, Ohio) registered a team-best seven assists.

THIRD SET HIGHLIGHTS: The Friars fought back to take set three, 25-14.
– Providence broke an early 5-5 tie and maintained the lead throughout the remainder of the set.
– Rhoden recorded a team-best five kills on six attempts.
Kayla Grant (Rowlett, Texas) hit 1.00 with three kills on three attempts.
– Rudich, Grant and Nelson each put up a team-high two blocks.

FOURTH SET HIGHLIGHTS: Temple took the match to set five, winning 25-22.
– The set went back and forth with seven tied scores and three lead changes.
– Providence trailed 20-19 before Temple went on a 5-3 run to take the set.
Brielle Mullally (Garden Grove, Calif.) and Ruggles combined for eight assists.
– Mullally and Ruggles both broke double-digits in digs, adding six and three, respectfully.
-Grant posted a team-best two block assists.

FIFTH SET HIGHLIGHTS: Temple won set five, 15-11.
– The set contained six ties and two lead changes. Tied 11-11, Temple went on a 4-2 run to take the set.
– Grant and Mullally each accounted for a team-best two block assists.
Emma Nelson notched three kills, Mullally and Rhoden had two apiece.

MATCH NOTES:
Kayla Grant had a match-high seven blocks and hit a match-high .316.
Mackenzie Taylor collected a match-high 32 digs.
Brielle Mullally posted her first career triple-double with 11 kills, 21 assists and 16 digs.

RECORDS:
Providence: 7-3
Temple: 5-4

WHAT’S NEXT:
Providence will return to play later today at 3:30 pm against George Washington before taking on host UPenn tomorrow, Sept. 17 at 11:00 am to finish the Sheraton University City Invitational. For streaming information and to keep up with live stats, visit Volleyball Schedule.

– GO FRIARS! –

