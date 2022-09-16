Providence College Volleyball Falls To Temple In Five Sets

Next Match: vs. George Washington University 9/16/2022 | 3:30 PM Sept. 16 (Fri) / 3:30 PM vs. George Washington University

PHILADELPHIA, PA. – The Providence College volleyball team fell to Temple University in five sets on Sept. 16 at the Sheridan University City Classic in Philadelphia, Pa.

FIRST SET HIGHLIGHTS: Providence took set one, 26-24.

– The set had 15 ties and six lead changes to take it beyond 25.

– Shaliyah Rhoden (Rowlett, Texas) notched five kills, hitting .455.

– Mackenzie Taylor (Holbrook, NY) collected 14 digs.

– Sasha Rudich (Austin, Texas) accounted for a pair of blocks with one Solo block and one block assist.

SECOND SET HIGHLIGHTS: The Owls held the lead from start to finish and won the set, 25-17.

– Temple went on a 7-2 run to start the set causing Providence to call an early timeout.

– Taylor had a set-high eight digs.

– Emma Nelson (West Chester, Pa.) paced the Friar offense with four kills on eight total attacks.

– Sammie Ruggles (North, Olmstead, Ohio) registered a team-best seven assists.

THIRD SET HIGHLIGHTS: The Friars fought back to take set three, 25-14.

– Providence broke an early 5-5 tie and maintained the lead throughout the remainder of the set.

– Rhoden recorded a team-best five kills on six attempts.

– Kayla Grant (Rowlett, Texas) hit 1.00 with three kills on three attempts.

– Rudich, Grant and Nelson each put up a team-high two blocks.

FOURTH SET HIGHLIGHTS: Temple took the match to set five, winning 25-22.

– The set went back and forth with seven tied scores and three lead changes.

– Providence trailed 20-19 before Temple went on a 5-3 run to take the set.

– Brielle Mullally (Garden Grove, Calif.) and Ruggles combined for eight assists.

– Mullally and Ruggles both broke double-digits in digs, adding six and three, respectfully.

-Grant posted a team-best two block assists.

FIFTH SET HIGHLIGHTS: Temple won set five, 15-11.

– The set contained six ties and two lead changes. Tied 11-11, Temple went on a 4-2 run to take the set.

– Grant and Mullally each accounted for a team-best two block assists.

– Emma Nelson notched three kills, Mullally and Rhoden had two apiece.

MATCH NOTES:

– Kayla Grant had a match-high seven blocks and hit a match-high .316.

– Mackenzie Taylor collected a match-high 32 digs.

– Brielle Mullally posted her first career triple-double with 11 kills, 21 assists and 16 digs.

RECORDS:

Providence: 7-3

Temple: 5-4

WHAT’S NEXT:

Providence will return to play later today at 3:30 pm against George Washington before taking on host UPenn tomorrow, Sept. 17 at 11:00 am to finish the Sheraton University City Invitational. For streaming information and to keep up with live stats, visit Volleyball Schedule.

– GO FRIARS! –