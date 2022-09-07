Providence College Men’s Soccer Ties Rhode Island At Anderson Stadium
PROVIDENCE, RI – The Providence College men’s soccer team tied Rhode Island, 1-1, on Sept. 6 is Chapey Field at Anderson Stadium. Gevork Diarbian (Cranston, RI) scored his second goal of the season off an assist from Esben Wolf (Copenhagen, Denmark), who received a long pass upfield from Luis Garcia (Gran Canaria, Spain).
SCORE
Providence 1 | Rhode Island 1
RECORDS
Providence 1-1-2 | Rhode Island 1-0-3
VENUE
Chapey Field at Anderson Stadium | Providence, RI
GAME FLOW & NOTES
– Rhode Island opened the game strong, dominating possession of the ball in the first few minutes.
– Rhode Island’s Patrick Gryczewski scored in the 12ththminute of the game after collecting a loose ball after a free kick just outside the penalty box.
– Diarbian got the ball to the back of the net for the Friars in the 28th minute off a pass through the box from Wolf. Wolf received the ball off a long pass from Garcia.
– The Friars outshot the Rams 10-5 (7-4 on target). Both teams had four corners.
– The second half picked up in intensity as there were three yellow cards given, two to Rhode Island and one to Providence.
– The Friars ended up having possession of the majority of the game.
HOW THEY SCORED
(1-0) – Providence – 11:35/1St – Patrick Gryczewski scored from a shot just outside the penalty box from a free kick.
(1-1) – Providence – 27:01/1St – Gevork Diarbian got the shot off after a pass through the box from Wolf. Wolf received the ball off a long pass from Garcia.
GOALKEEPERS
Rhode Island – Max Hinke – 6 saves, 1 goal allowed
Providence – Lukas Burns – 3 saves, 1 goal allowed
STAT COMPARISON
rhode island
Shots: 5
Shots on goal: 4
Corner kicks: 4
Fouls: 13
Clay: 6
Providence-
Shots: 10
Shots on goal: 7
Corner kicks: 4
Fouls: 8
Clays: 3
WHAT’S NEXT
The Friars will host Brown on Saturday, Sept. 10 at 7:00 p.m on Chapey Field at Anderson Stadium before welcoming New Hampshire on Tuesday, Sept. 13 at 7:00 p.m
