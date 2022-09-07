Providence College Men’s Soccer Ties Rhode Island At Anderson Stadium

Next Game: Brown University 9/10/2022 | 7:00 PM Sept. 10 (Sat) / 7:00 PM Brown University

PROVIDENCE, RI – The Providence College men’s soccer team tied Rhode Island, 1-1, on Sept. 6 is Chapey Field at Anderson Stadium. Gevork Diarbian (Cranston, RI) scored his second goal of the season off an assist from Esben Wolf (Copenhagen, Denmark), who received a long pass upfield from Luis Garcia (Gran Canaria, Spain).

SCORE

Providence 1 | Rhode Island 1

RECORDS

Providence 1-1-2 | Rhode Island 1-0-3

VENUE

Chapey Field at Anderson Stadium | Providence, RI

GAME FLOW & NOTES

– Rhode Island opened the game strong, dominating possession of the ball in the first few minutes.

– Rhode Island’s Patrick Gryczewski scored in the 12ththminute of the game after collecting a loose ball after a free kick just outside the penalty box.

– Diarbian got the ball to the back of the net for the Friars in the 28th minute off a pass through the box from Wolf. Wolf received the ball off a long pass from Garcia.

– The Friars outshot the Rams 10-5 (7-4 on target). Both teams had four corners.

– The second half picked up in intensity as there were three yellow cards given, two to Rhode Island and one to Providence.

– The Friars ended up having possession of the majority of the game.

HOW THEY SCORED

(1-0) – Providence – 11:35/1St – Patrick Gryczewski scored from a shot just outside the penalty box from a free kick.

(1-1) – Providence – 27:01/1St – Gevork Diarbian got the shot off after a pass through the box from Wolf. Wolf received the ball off a long pass from Garcia.

GOALKEEPERS

Rhode Island – Max Hinke – 6 saves, 1 goal allowed

Providence – Lukas Burns – 3 saves, 1 goal allowed

STAT COMPARISON

rhode island

Shots: 5

Shots on goal: 4

Corner kicks: 4

Fouls: 13

Clay: 6

Providence-

Shots: 10

Shots on goal: 7

Corner kicks: 4

Fouls: 8

Clays: 3



WHAT’S NEXT

The Friars will host Brown on Saturday, Sept. 10 at 7:00 p.m on Chapey Field at Anderson Stadium before welcoming New Hampshire on Tuesday, Sept. 13 at 7:00 p.m

-GO FRIARS!-