Providence College Men’s Basketball Signs Brody And Brennan Smith Through Team IMPACT

PROVIDENCE, RI – Providence College men’s basketball Head Coach Ed Cooley announced two new team members [Oct. 22]signing 13-year-old twin Brothers Brody and Brennan Smith through Team IMPACT.

Brody and Brennan, who were both diagnosed with a Genetic disorder, were officially introduced at a signing day press conference on Saturday, October 22n.d at Ruane Friar Development Center. They will participate in many activities with the team including games, practices, and other team events.

Team IMPACT, a national non-profit organization, has developed a unique multiyear program that matches children facing serious illness and disability with college athletic teams across the country. Based on a clinical model, Team IMPACT guides a symbiotic relationship between teams and children focused on socialization, empowerment, and resilience.

“Team IMPACT is excited to see Brody and Brennan officially join the Friars,” said Danielle Hardee, Regional Director of Programs, Northeast at Team IMPACT. “We are proud to work alongside Providence College, their Athletic department, and coaching staff to create Lifelong bonds and life-changing outcomes between student-athletes and their Team IMPACT teammates.”

Providence College has worked with Team IMPACT for the past 10 years, matching 14 children across its men’s and women’s soccer, women’s volleyball, men’s basketball, men’s and women’s hockey, women’s dance, men’s swimming, and men’s lacrosse teams.

“We are excited to have Brody and Brennan join the Friar Family,” said Cooley. “We appreciate the opportunity to partner with Team IMPACT and try to help make a difference in people’s lives.”

About Team IMPACT

Team IMPACT’s unique multiyear program signs children facing serious illness and disability onto college athletic teams across the country. Based on a clinical model, Team IMPACT guides a symbiotic relationship between teams and children focused on socialization, empowerment, and resilience, ensuring everyone involved has the personalized game plan they need to win – effectively building confidence and independence. Founded in 2011, Team IMPACT has matched more than 2,300 children with 700+ Colleges and Universities in 49 states, impacting more than 60,000 student-athletes. If you know a child or team who may be interested, please visit www.teamimpact.org.

