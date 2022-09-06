Providence College men’s basketball Coach Ed Cooley receives extension

PROVIDENCE — Ed Cooley has agreed to a multi-year contract extension, one that will keep him at the helm of the Providence College men’s basketball program into the foreseeable future.

The city native and the Friars made a formal announcement Tuesday. Conversations have been ongoing for the better part of six months, and they’ve finally reached a conclusion.

Specifics of the deal weren’t disclosed, but Providence Athletic director Steve Napolillo confirmed Cooley would receive additional tenure, a raise in salary and a larger compensation pool for his staff. The Friars will also continue to drive improvements to their own facilities, to their downtown home at the newly christened Amica Insurance Pavilion and to what their program can offer players in terms of NCAA-sanctioned name, image and likeness opportunities.

Ed Cooley, shown during a Providence event earlier this year, has agreed to a contract extension as men's basketball Coach at Providence College after guiding his Friars to the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA tournament last season.

“Not many coaches are able to live the dream of coaching in their hometown, and I feel Blessed every day that I have this opportunity,” Cooley said in a statement. “I have had the good fortune of working for great administrators and coaching some of the best players in the country.”

Coach Ed Cooley’s accomplishments at Providence College

Providence is coming off a banner 2021-22 season. The Friars captured their first regular-season Big East Championship in program history and reached the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament for the first time in 25 years. Cooley was named both Big East Coach of the Year and Naismith National Coach of the Year, the first man from Providence to claim either honor.

